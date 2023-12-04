Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Key segments and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global Cloud Computing in Higher Education market held a market value of USD 2,182.4 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 8,779.1 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22% over the projected period.

The “Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Cloud computing in higher education assists teachers, administrators, and students in their education related activities. It helps teachers for uploading learning materials, students to access their homeworks, and administrators to easily collaborate with each other and save money on data storage. Increasing adoption of SaaS based cloud platforms in higher education and growing adoption of e-learning is anticipated to boost the market growth. Furthermore, rising IT spending on cloud infrastructure in education coupled with increasing application of quantum computing in education sector is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, cybersecurity and data protection risks are estimated to restrain the market growth. Also, lack of compliance to the SLA and legal & jurisdiction issue is estimated to negatively hamper the market growth. Furthermore, rigid design of cloud-based systems is also expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

key player

Adobe Systems, Inc., Alibaba Group, Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Netapp, Oracle Corporation, NEC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Ellucian Company L.P., Dell EMC, Salesforce.com, SAP, and Blackboard, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market has seen substantial growth, transforming the academic landscape by providing scalable, cost-effective, and accessible computing resources to institutions worldwide. Cloud technology adoption in higher education spans across various applications like online learning platforms, student information systems, research collaboration tools, and administrative management systems.

Universities and colleges leverage cloud computing to enhance teaching methodologies, facilitate remote learning, collaborate on research projects, and streamline administrative processes, leading to improved efficiency and innovation.

Technological advancements in cloud services, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS), offer institutions flexibility, scalability, and ease of access to a wide array of educational tools and resources.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of cloud computing in higher education, necessitating remote learning solutions, digital collaboration tools, and secure data storage systems.

Challenges within the cloud computing in higher education market encompass data security concerns, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity, optimizing cloud costs, and addressing interoperability issues among diverse systems. Addressing these challenges is vital for sustained growth and successful integration of cloud technology in academia.

In conclusion, the Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market’s growth signifies its integral role in reshaping learning and administrative frameworks within academic institutions. As technology evolves and challenges are tackled, the market holds immense potential for fostering innovation, improving accessibility, and facilitating a more connected and efficient educational ecosystem.

Segments Overview:

The global Cloud Computing in Higher Education market is segmented the institute type, application, ownership, and deployment.

By Institute Type,

Universities

Technical school

Ivy League Schools (Universities)

Community Colleges

The technical schools segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of more than 23% owing to increasing demand for cloud computing in technical schools. The community colleges segment is anticipated to hold a market share of about 16% in 2020.

By Application,

Administration

o Payments

o Calendar (Scheduling & Planning)

o Identity Access Management

Content/ Document Storage & Management

Unified Communication (Email, video conferencing/seminars)

Others

The administration segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of about 44% owing to high usage of cloud computing for administrative purposes such as payments and planning, among others. Within this, the calendar sub segment is expected to surpass a value of USD 287 million by 2025. The content/document storage and management segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of about 23.5% owing to use of cloud computing services for storage purposes.

By Ownership,

Public Institutes

Private Institutes

The private institutes segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to increasing funding in private institutes for adoption of cloud computing services. The public institutes segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to growing government initiatives to install cloud computing based education systems in public institutes.

By Deployment,

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Community Cloud

The hybrid cloud segment held the largest market share as it allows educational institutes to deploy a system or an application using more than one type of deployment model. The private cloud segment is expected to witness the fastest growth and cross a market value of USD 900 million by 2023.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Cloud Computing in Higher Education market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share of around 29% owing to the rising adoption of technologically advanced products in the U.S. and Canada. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 26.6% owing to growing awareness regarding cloud computing technologies in the region.

Competitive Landscape

REASION TO BUY

