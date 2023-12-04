Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market Share, Trends, Size, Top Players, Revenue Opportunity and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity market was valued at USD 1,188.3 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4,944.0 Million by the year 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period

The “Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Aptiv, Argus Cyber Security Ltd., ARILOU Automotive Cyber Security, Capgemini, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, ESCRYPT, ETAS, Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, Guardknox Cyber-Technologies Ltd., HARMAN International, Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Karamba Security, Lear Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Rockwell Automation, Saferide Technologies Ltd., SBD Automotive Ltd., Secunet, Symantec Corporation, TTTech Auto AG, UL LLC, and Vector Informatik GmbH, among others.

The Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market has experienced notable growth, fueled by the increasing integration of connected technologies in vehicles and the rising concerns regarding cybersecurity threats. This market spans across automotive manufacturers, technology providers, and cybersecurity firms, offering solutions to protect vehicles from cyber-attacks and ensure data security.

Industries within the automotive sector are investing in cybersecurity solutions to safeguard connected cars, telematics systems, autonomous vehicles, and in-vehicle networks from potential cyber threats, such as hacking, data breaches, and malware.

Technological advancements in vehicle connectivity, AI-driven security measures, encryption technologies, and intrusion detection systems have been pivotal in fortifying automotive cybersecurity in the region.

The proliferation of smart features in vehicles, including connected infotainment systems, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous functionalities, has heightened the importance of robust cybersecurity measures.

However, challenges persist, including the need for standardized cybersecurity protocols, addressing vulnerabilities in complex automotive systems, and ensuring collaboration among stakeholders for a unified cybersecurity approach. Overcoming these challenges is crucial for sustained growth and the effective implementation of cybersecurity measures in the automotive industry.

The Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity market is segmented into offering, application, vehicle, security, and form.

Hardware

Software Platform

Services

The hardware segment is anticipated to surpass a market value of USD 900 million in 2030 owing to growing technological advancements in the segment. The services segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 17.1% during the forecast period.

ADAS & Safety

Body Electronics

Communication Systems

Infotainment

Powertrain

Telematics

Others

The infotainment segment is expected to hold the dominant share in 2020. The ADAS & safety segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 16.7% as it is considered as one of the top safety technologies for modern vehicles and is also generally installed in high-end vehicles. The telematics segment is estimated to hold a market size of USD 82 million.

Passenger Car

o Compact Passenger Cars

o Mid-sized Passenger Cars

o Premium Passenger Cars

o Luxury Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

o LCV

o HCV

Electric Vehicles

o Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

o Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

o Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

o Plug in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

The passenger car segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 70%, as they are equipped with a large number of engine control units and are also more likely to suffer from cyber attacks. Within this segment, the luxury passenger cars segment witnessed a growth rate of about 17.7%. Within the electric vehicles segment, the fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) segment witness a growth rate of about 19.6% during the projected period.

Endpoint

Application

Wireless Network

The wireless network segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share of about 40% owing to its increasing adoption in the automotive industry. The endpoint segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

In Vehicle

Cloud Services

The in vehicle segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to its high demand. The cloud services segment is also anticipated to witness significant growth rate.

