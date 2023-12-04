Procurement Software Market Overview, Size, Top Key Players, Growth, Share, and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global procurement software market held a market value of USD 5,635.6 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 9,654.8 Million by the year 2026. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.4% over the projected period.

The “Procurement Software Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

key player

SAP SE, Proactis Holdings PLC, Coupa Software Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation, Ginesys, Zycus, Inc., Ivalua Inc., Infor Inc., Jaggaer, and Tangoe, Inc., among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Procurement Software Market has undergone substantial growth, revolutionizing the way organizations manage and streamline their procurement processes across diverse industries. This market caters to sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, IT, and government, offering software solutions that automate procurement tasks, supplier management, sourcing, and contract management.

Industries adopt procurement software to enhance transparency, efficiency, and cost savings throughout the procurement lifecycle, from requisition to payment.

Technological advancements, including AI-driven analytics, cloud-based platforms, and mobile procurement applications, have transformed traditional procurement methods, enabling real-time insights, smarter decision-making, and improved supplier collaboration.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of procurement software as businesses sought digital solutions for remote work, supply chain disruptions, and cost optimization strategies.

Challenges in the procurement software market involve data security and privacy concerns, integration complexities with existing systems, and ensuring user adoption and compliance. Addressing these challenges is essential for sustained growth and effective utilization of procurement software across industries.

Segments Overview:

The global procurement software market is segmented the deployment, software, and industry.

By Deployment,

Cloud Based

On Premise

The cloud based segment is expected to hold the largest market share and is also estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is owing to the high preference for cloud based model over the on-premise model.

By Software,

Spend Analysis

E-Sourcing

E-Procurement

The e-procurement segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of about 59%. The e-sourcing segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of about 10.2% owing to its features such as valuable pricing and non-pricing information.

By Industry,

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

The transportation & logistics segment is expected to hold around 11% of the total market share owing to increasing adoption of procurement software in the sector. The BFSI segment is anticipated to surpass a market size of around USD 200 million by 2024.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Procurement software market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

REASION TO BUY

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

