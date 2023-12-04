Singapore Datacenter Colocation Market Growth Statistics, Size, Share, Key Players, and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The Singapore Datacenter Colocation market held a market value of USD 1,355.2 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 3,586.2 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.1% over the projected period.

The “Singapore Datacenter Colocation Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

atacenter colocation is a space sharing service offered by companies. This offers a secure space for enterprise businesses for storing hardware related to data storage as well as other equipment. The market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as the implementation of green datacenter standard and development of a datacenter park in Singapore. Furthermore, reduction in the overall information technology cost is also expected to boost the market growth. Growing disaster recovery and business continuity requirements are also estimated to provide opportunities for market growth.

American Telephone & Telegraph, Inc, CenturyLink Technology Solutions, China Telecom, CoreSite Realty, CyrusOne, Cyxtera, DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc., Equinix, Inc., GDS Services, Global Switch Corporation, Interxion Holding NV, KDDI Corporation, Navisite, Inc., NTT Global Data Corporation, Rackspace Technology, Singtel, ST Telemedia GDC, SunGuard Availability Services, Telecity Group, Tierpoint, LLC, Verizon Communication Ltd, and other

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Singapore Datacenter Colocation Market has experienced significant growth, positioning itself as a prominent hub for colocation services within the Asia-Pacific region. This market caters to various industries such as finance, technology, healthcare, e-commerce, and media, offering datacenter facilities that provide space, power, cooling, and security for housing servers and IT infrastructure.

Industries opt for colocation services to benefit from cost efficiencies, scalability, reliability, and access to advanced infrastructure without the need for extensive in-house facilities.

Technological advancements like high-density servers, edge computing, and green datacenter initiatives have propelled the evolution of colocation services in Singapore, offering higher efficiency and sustainability.

Singapore’s strategic location, robust connectivity, political stability, and pro-business environment have attracted multinational companies seeking a regional datacenter hub.

Challenges in the Singapore Datacenter Colocation Market include space constraints, energy costs, and cybersecurity concerns, requiring continuous innovation and investment to address.

Segments Overview:

The Singapore Datacenter Colocation market is segmented into component; datacenter type; services, by enterprise size; and services, by industry.

By Component,

• Colocation Data Centers Infrastructure

– Electrical Systems

• UPS

• Generators

• PDUs

• Switches & Switchgears

• Other Electrical Components

– HVAC Systems

• CRAC & CRAH

• Cooling Towers

• Chiller Units

• Other Components

– IT Systems

• Servers

• Storage

• Network

– General Construction

• Building Design & Development

• Installation & Commissioning

• Physical Security

• DCIM & BMS

• Facility Management Services

• Datacenter Colocation Services

– Retail Colocation

• 1U-10U

• Quarter rack

• Half rack

• Full rack

– Wholesale Colocation

The colocation data centers infrastructure segment held the largest market share of about 70% owing to the growing need for reducing IT expenditure, which is spent on commissioning mission-critical data center facilities. Within this segment, the electrical systems segment witnessed a growth rate of about 12.6%. Within the IT systems segment, the servers segment is expected to account for around USD 263.4 million in 2027. The data center colocation services segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate.

By Datacenter Type,

• Tier 1

• Tier 2

• Tier 3&4

The tier 1 segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to the high availability of these type of datacenters. The tier 3 & 4 segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 16.6% during the forecast period.

By Services, by Enterprise Size,

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

The large enterprises segment held the largest market share as such enterprises have huge spaces to let out to data centers. The SMEs segment is also estimated to witness significant growth rate.

By Services, by Industry,

• BFSI

• Retail

• E-commerce

• IT & Telecom

• Entertainment & Media

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Education

• Transportation

• Oil & Gas

• Others

