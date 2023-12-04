Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Latest Trends, Segmentation Analysis, Share, Size, and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market held a market value of USD 11,422.0 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 118,709.3 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 40.7% over the projected period.

The “Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market ” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

key player

Aryaka Networks, AT&T, Ciena Corporation, Cisco, Extreme Networks, Global Cloud Xchange, IBM Corp., Juniper Networks, NEC Corporation, Oracle Corp., Silver Peak Systems, SYNNEX, Telstra, Verizon, VMware, and other

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market has seen substantial growth, redefining the networking paradigm by offering on-demand, cloud-based networking solutions to businesses across diverse industries. NaaS provides scalable, flexible, and cost-effective networking services that include bandwidth, virtual network functions, security, and connectivity options.

Industries such as telecommunications, IT, healthcare, finance, and retail leverage NaaS to replace traditional hardware-centric networking models with more agile and scalable software-defined networking (SDN) solutions.

Technological advancements, including SD-WAN, edge computing, and virtualized network infrastructure, have fueled the evolution of NaaS, enabling organizations to adapt to dynamic business needs efficiently.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of NaaS as remote work and digital transformation strategies surged, compelling businesses to prioritize flexible and reliable networking solutions.

Challenges in the NaaS market encompass ensuring network security, managing complexity in hybrid network environments, and addressing interoperability issues among different NaaS providers.

In conclusion, the Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market’s growth highlights its critical role in enabling organizations to embrace flexible and scalable networking solutions. As technology evolves and challenges are addressed, the market holds immense potential for further innovation, driving more efficient and adaptable networking infrastructures across industries.

Segments Overview:

The global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market is segmented the product.

By Component,

• Infrastructure Services

• Technology Services

The technology services segment held the largest share owing to its high demand in various industries. The infrastructure services segment is also expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

By Type,

• Wide Area Network Services

• Local Area Network Services

• Wireless as a Service (WaaS)

• Enhanced Mobile Services

• Voice as a Service (VaaS)

• Security as a Service (SaaS)

The wide area network services segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of 35% owing to its widespread adoption in various industries. Also, it provides a communication network via many resources, such as computers, mobiles, data centers, and remote offices. The enhanced mobile services segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR.

By Service Model,

• Bandwidth on demand

• Cloud-based services

• Integrated Network Security as a Service

• Virtual Private Network

• Wide-area network

The wide area network service model segment held the largest share of the market. This service model can be established to enable users to access public or private gateways based on the customer’s requirements. Cloud-based services are estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 43.7% during the projected period.

By Enterprise Size,

• Small & Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprises

The large enterprises’ segment held the largest market share in 2020, owing to the high adoption of NaaS services in these enterprises. The small & medium enterprises segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to the rising number of these enterprises globally.

By End-User Industry,

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government & Public Sector

• Healthcare

• IT & Telecommunication

• Manufacturing

• Retail & E-commerce

• Others

The IT & telecommunication segment is expected to hold the largest market share as well as is estimated to grow at the fastest rate owing to the increasing penetration of cloud and networking technologies that can offer customers on-demand network services. The healthcare segment is expected to hold the second-largest market share.

