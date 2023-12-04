15 winners of Taiwan receipt lottery NT$10 million jackpot revealed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance on Monday (Dec. 4) announced the 15 winners of the NT$10 million (US$318,000) Special Prize and the 15 winners of the NT$2 million Grand Prize.

The winning number for the NT$10 million Special Prize for the September-October edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 72054514, while the winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 92488868. In this latest draw, 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, and PXMart all issued receipts with the Special Prize-winning numbers.

The Special Prize winner who spent the least and won the most was a FamilyMart customer who paid an NT$15 handling fee at the Longcheng Store in Taoyuan City's Zhongli District. Another Special Prize winner bought a beverage for NT$18 at the Hanling Store in Kaohsiung's Siaogang District.

The sole Grand Prize winner reported by FamilyMart bought a drink for NT$10 at the Xingdong Store in Pingtung County's Donggang Township.

7-Eleven reported two Special Prize winners and three Grand Prize winners. It also announced five NT$1 million winners from the cloud-based receipt lottery.

The 7-Eleven customer who spent the least and won the most purchased bread and City Cafe coffee for NT$35 at the Dong'an Store in Taitung City. Another Special Prize winner bought ready-to-eat food and a shopping bag for NT$190 at the Wenle Store in Hsinchu County's Hukou Township.

As for the three Grand Prize winners reported by 7-Eleven, the winner who spent the least printed documents on the ibon kiosk for NT$9 at the Xinjisui Store in New Taipei City's Zhonghe District. A lucky customer at the Jinjiahou Store in Taichung City's Dajia District bought ready-to-eat food and instant noodles for NT$54.

The third winner purchased ice cream for NT$59 at the Jinxue Store in Kaohsiung City's Nanzi District.

The sole PXMart customer to win the Special Prize purchased beverages for NT$53 at the store on Hangzhou Street in Yunlin County's Douliu City.

A couple of people who ordered takeout spent less than one U.S. dollar on delivery fees but won huge prizes. A Foodpanda customer paid NT$22 to have food delivered to Section 4 Zhongxiao East Road in Taipei City's Xinyi District and came away with a Special Prize.

An Uber Eats consumer paid an NT$18 fee to have food brought to Wuquan 5th Road in New Taipei City's Wugu District and won the Grand Prize.



(Ministry of Finance image)



(Ministry of Finance image)