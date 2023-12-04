Kerry Logistics Network Twice Awarded by Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition, Honoured with "Listed Enterprises 2023" and "ESG Leading Enterprises 2023" Accolades

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2023 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) was awarded by Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition ('Bloomberg') for its excellence as one of the eminent "Listed Enterprises 2023" and for its outstanding performance in Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') with the accolade of the "ESG Leading Enterprises 2023" in the category of market capitalisation exceeding HK$20 billion. This marks the fifth time KLN has won both accolades.



Vic Cheung, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are grateful to the Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition for recognising our business performance as well as our commitment to ESG and sustainability. It is evident that the synergy between our business operations and ESG initiatives is growing. Sustainability stands as a cornerstone in KLN's business strategies, with a focus on implementing green logistics operations and offering sustainable logistics solutions to our customers. As we continue our journey towards sustainability, we pledge to uphold the utmost standards of corporate governance and strive for positive impact in the communities we serve."



The "Listed Enterprises 2023" award acknowledged KLN's business performance, contribution to the Hong Kong economy and efforts in drawing investor attention in the past year. The winners were vetted using Bloomberg Terminal data in eight aspects, including business/financial performance, corporate governance, investor relationship, development strategy, corporate social responsibility, sustainability, innovation and risk management, then subject to the evaluation of a judging panel comprising government officials, professionals and academics.



The "ESG Leading Enterprises" award commended KLN's dedication to incorporating sustainability into its operations, in addition to its efforts maintaining high standards in ESG governance and reporting practices. The award is organised through a collaboration between the international business publication Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition and Deloitte, which aims to highlight exceptional companies whose notable performance illustrates the seamless integration of ESG initiatives into their development strategies, underscoring the pivotal role of ESG principles in driving their overall business growth.

Hashtag: #KerryLogisticsNetwork



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), e-commerce and express to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.



With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.



Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$86.6 billion in 2022. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

About Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition

The Chinese edition of Bloomberg Businessweek was first launched in 2011 in simplified Chinese version in Mainland China, then in mid-2013 in traditional Chinese version in Hong Kong and Taiwan. The biweekly magazine is built on the agreement between Bloomberg LP in New York and Hong Kong-listed Modern Media. The two Chinese editions have a total audited circulation of more than 400,000 copies per issue across the Straits.

