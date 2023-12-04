Taiwan’s Gogoro launches e-scooters, battery swapping in Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro announced that it commercially launched its Smartscooters and battery-swapping ecosystem in Manila on Friday (Dec. 1).

Gogoro Philippines is a joint venture between the Taiwanese company, Ayala Corporation, and Globe’s 917Ventures. The Gogoro launch marks the climate tech debut of the Globe Group in the Philippines.

The companies are looking to introduce sustainable transportation that utilizes smart, convenient, and accessible two-wheel electric vehicles to Filipino consumers, according to a Gogoro press release.

“With Gogoro battery swapping, we are not only providing a convenient and eco-friendly solution for refueling but also embracing a lifestyle change and offering a glimpse into the future of mobility,” said Bernie Llamzon, president and CEO of Gogoro Philippines.

“Gogoro’s battery swapping and Smartscooters provide a positive path for Filipino consumers and businesses to embrace smart and sustainable transportation,” said Horace Luke (陸學森), founder and CEO of Gogoro.

“This is the culmination of like-minded companies coming together to form a groundbreaking partnership to address the sustainability and transportation challenges, like dense traffic, long commutes, and mass pollution, that exist in the Philippines,” Luke added.

The Gogoro Network currently has around 600,000 riders and more than 1.3 million smart batteries in circulation at more than 2,500 locations around Taiwan. With more than 400,000 daily battery swaps and more than 500 million total battery swaps to date, Gogoro has saved over 770,000 tons of carbon dioxide since its launch.