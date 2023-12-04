Racket Sports Equipment Market Analyzing Trends and Forecasting Value and Volume by 2032

Introducing the Most Recent Research Report [2023-2032] on the Racket Sports Equipment Market: Size, Emerging Trends, Market Share, Remarkable Growth, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forward-Looking Projections for 2032. This report presents an in-depth examination of the critical drivers propelling global market sales. Within its 200 pages, the report delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s current status, encompassing aspects such as market size, market share, anticipated trends, growth rate, distribution channels, and more.

Global Racket Sports Equipment Market Overview

The Global Racket Sports Equipment Market, valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021, is poised for robust growth with a healthy CAGR of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2032. Racket sports equipment, integral to activities such as badminton, tennis, racquetball, squash, and padel, plays a crucial role in striking a ball or shuttlecock.

Market Drivers

The market’s growth is propelled by factors such as increased expenditure on sports training and development, a rise in sports education within academic settings, and a growing focus on maintaining well-being and fitness. For instance, the global sports equipment market was estimated to be worth around USD 126,225 million in 2019, a figure projected to reach USD 148,200 million by 2023, according to Statista. This burgeoning expansion of the sports equipment market is a key driver for the growth of Racket Sports Equipment.

Market Challenges

Despite the positive trajectory, the market faces challenges due to the rising interest in media and entertainment devices. This factor could hinder market growth over the forecast period.

Market Catalysts

On a positive note, the increasing disposable income of middle-class households and the growing number of state, national, and international-level sports competitions are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors, driving market demand during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

The key regions considered for the global Racket Sports Equipment Market study are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World.

North America Leading the Way

North America holds a dominant position in the global market share, driven by the establishment of various clubs that focus on training children in tennis and regular playing. Additionally, the region benefits from a growing disposable income.

Asia-Pacific’s Growth Potential

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing inclination towards sports activities and the growth of emerging markets in countries like South Korea, India, Japan, and China create lucrative growth prospects for the Racket Sports Equipment Market in this region.

Major Market Players

Key players in the market include:

Amer Sports

Babolat

Head N.V.

Tecnifibre

Yonex Co., Ltd.

Goode Sport

Gamma Sports

Asics

SRI Sports Limited

Li-Ning

Market Segmentation

The detailed segmentation of the market includes:

By Sport:

Lawn Tennis

Table Tennis

Badminton

Squash

By Product Type:

Rackets

Racket Bags

Shoes

Accessories

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Online Store

Offline Stores

Regional Breakdown

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

