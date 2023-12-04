Cell Reprogramming Market Size and Value Assessment for Strategic Decision Making

Introducing the Most Recent Research Report [2023-2032] on the Cell Reprogramming Market: Size, Emerging Trends, Market Share, Remarkable Growth, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forward-Looking Projections for 2032. This report presents an in-depth examination of the critical drivers propelling global market sales. Within its 200 pages, the report delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s current status, encompassing aspects such as market size, market share, anticipated trends, growth rate, distribution channels, and more.

Global Cell Reprogramming Market Overview

The Global Cell Reprogramming Market, valued at approximately USD 311.66 million in 2021, is set to experience robust growth with a healthy CAGR of more than 7.15% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Advancing Cell Reprogramming Techniques

Cell reprogramming techniques play a pivotal role in repairing disease-damaged cells and studying stem cells for therapeutic applications. These techniques involve genetic reprogramming of somatic cells, such as blood or skin cells, into cells resembling embryonic stem cells. The market is witnessing accelerated demand, driven by increased industry focus on cell reprogramming and growing acceptance in cancer research.

Market Drivers

Factors such as the growing industry attention on cell reprogramming, increasing acceptance in cancer research, and the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, as per WHO predictions, are propelling market demand. Stem cell therapies are expected to gain wider usage, contributing to market growth. Key companies are prioritizing partnerships and collaborations to drive market expansion, with the COVID-19 pandemic further boosting demand for cell reprogramming.

For instance, Allele Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Astellas Pharma, Inc. entered into a licensing agreement through its subsidiary Astellas Institute for Regenerative Medicine (AIRM) in January 2020. This agreement aimed to enhance the focus on developing core competency in reprogramming somatic cells into induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs).

Market Challenges

Despite the positive trends, ethical concerns related to embryonic stem cells and limited awareness regarding treatment options pose challenges to market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Insights

The key regions considered for the global Cell Reprogramming market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World.

North America Leading in Market Share

North America leads the global market in terms of market share, driven by significant growth in iPSC technology and the accessibility of functioning cells for pre-clinical drug testing. The region is witnessing growth due to high throughput drug toxicity analysis and increasing iPSC platform expertise.

Major Market Players

Key players in the market include:

Allele Biotechnology

ALSTEM

Applied Biological Materials

Axol Bioscience

Creative Bioarray

DefiniGEN

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics

Lonza

Mogrify

REPROCELL

Market Segmentation

The detailed segmentation of the market includes:

By Technology:

Sendai Virus-based Reprogramming

mRNA Reprogramming

Episomal Reprogramming

Others

By Application:

Research

Therapeutic

By End-User:

Research & Academic Institutes

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Regional Breakdown

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

