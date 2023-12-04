Business Email Compromise (BEC) Market Comprehensive Overview of Market Size and Value by 2032

Introducing the Most Recent Research Report [2023-2032] on the Business Email Compromise (BEC) Market: Size, Emerging Trends, Market Share, Remarkable Growth, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forward-Looking Projections for 2032. This report presents an in-depth examination of the critical drivers propelling global market sales. Within its 200 pages, the report delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s current status, encompassing aspects such as market size, market share, anticipated trends, growth rate, distribution channels, and more.
Global Business Email Compromise (BEC) Market Overview
The Global Business Email Compromise (BEC) Market, valued at approximately USD 910 million in 2021, is poised for substantial growth with a robust CAGR of more than 20.55% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Understanding Business Email Compromise
Business Email Compromise (BEC) is a type of cybercrime scam that occurs through email, where attackers target businesses to defraud them. It poses a significant and growing threat to organizations of all sizes and across various industries worldwide. BEC scams have resulted in billions of dollars in losses for multiple organizations. The growing scale of BEC scams, spear-phishing attacks, significant financial losses, and the rising number of email users globally are driving the market’s growth.
Market Drivers
Factors contributing to market growth include the increasing scale of BEC scams, spear-phishing attacks, substantial financial losses incurred due to BEC crimes, and the expanding user base of email globally. According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Report (IC3), BEC attacks cost US businesses over USD 1.2 billion in 2018. Barracuda Networks reported in its 2019 Email Security Trends that 78% of firms surveyed believed the cost of email breaches was rising. Additionally, the adoption of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions in BEC solutions is expected to catalyze market demand.
Market Challenges
Challenges such as the use of free, open-source, and pirated email security software may impede market growth over the forecast period.
Regional Insights
The key regions considered for the global Business Email Compromise (BEC) market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World.
North America Leading in Innovation and Adoption
North America is anticipated to be the leading region, particularly in terms of innovation and the adoption of security technologies. The region’s BEC industry is thriving due to factors like the increasing instances of BEC frauds, the widespread use of mobile and connected devices, and adherence to laws and regulations.
Major Market Players
Key players in the market include:
- Proofpoint
- Minecast
- Checkpoint
- Cisco
- Broadcom
- Agari
- Trend Micro
- Zix
- Barracuda Networks
- Greathorn
Market Segmentation
The detailed segmentation of the market includes:
By Offering
- Solution
- Services
By Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-premise
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
By Vertical
- BFSI
- Government
- IT and ITES
- Energy and Utilities
- Healthcare
- Others
Regional Breakdown
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe (ROE)
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
Rest of the World
