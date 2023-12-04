Mobile Handheld Computers Market Share, Analysis, Size, Top Industry Players and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global Mobile handheld computers market was valued at USD 1,310.47 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 2,047.29 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.7% over the projected period. In 2021, around 1,811 thousand units of mobile handheld computers were estimated to be sold.

The “Mobile Handheld Computers Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

key player

Argox (SATO), Bluebird, Cilico, Cipherlab, Code, Cognex, Datalogic, Denso Wave, Honeywell, Microscan, MINDEO, Opticon Sensors, Scandit AG, Touchstar, Wasp Barcode, and Zebra Technology, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Mobile Handheld Computers market has witnessed consistent growth, propelled by advancements in technology and their versatile applications across various industries. These devices, equipped with computing power, connectivity, and portability, cater to sectors such as logistics, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and field services.

Industries rely on mobile handheld computers for inventory management, order processing, data collection, and real-time communication, enhancing operational efficiency and accuracy.

Technological innovations, including rugged designs, barcode scanners, RFID readers, and enhanced security features, have expanded the capabilities of these devices, making them indispensable in demanding work environments.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of mobile handheld computers, facilitating contactless transactions, remote work, and ensuring seamless operations amid disruptions.

Challenges such as the need for device interoperability, data security concerns, and device management complexities persist within the Mobile Handheld Computers market. Overcoming these challenges will be pivotal for sustained market growth and broader adoption across industries.

Segments Overview:

The global Mobile handheld computers market is segmented the operating system, type, pattern, application, and end user.

By Operating System,

? iOS

? Windows

? Android

? Linux

? Others

The Windows segment is estimated to surpass a market size of around USD 500 million by 2026 owing to various technological advancements in this operating system. The Android segment is expected to witness a growth of 10% in its market share from 2021 to 2027 owing to its increasing demand, especially in the developing economies, as it is user friendly, as compared to the other operating systems.

By Type,

? Tablet Personal Computers (PCs)

? Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs)

? Pocket PCs

? Others

The personal digital assistants (PDAs) segment is witnessing the fastest growth rate of 8.4% during the projected period owing to its high usage as a personal information manager. The tablet personal computers (PCs) segment is estimated to cross a market size of USD 150 million by 2022 owing to their increasing adoption as they are lightweight as compared to laptops.

By Pattern,

? Web Application

? Embedded Application

? Terminal Emulation

? Remote Desktop

? Others

The remote desktop segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 7.9% over the projected period owing to the emergence of various remote desktop software in the market. The embedded application segment accounts for an opportunity of about USD 60 Million during 2021 to 2027. Embedded application is permanently installed in some kind of device for performing very specific set of functions.

By Application,

? In-store merchandising

? Inventory Management

? Order Picking

? Receiving and Put Away

? Quality Control and Safety Inspections

? Traceability information Recording

? Work History Data Recording

? Others

The inventory management segment is estimated to account for the largest market size by around USD 500 million by 2027 owing to the high demand for mobile handheld computers for tracking inventory. The quality control and safety inspections segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.5% over the forecast period in terms of volume, owing to the presence of various software for quality control purposes.

By End User,

? Retail and Wholesale

? Logistics and Warehousing

o Road

o Rail

o Air

o Others

? Industrial Manufacturing

? Healthcare

? Field Services

? Others

The logistics and warehousing segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021 owing to the increasing use of mobile handheld computers in warehouses for inventory management. The healthcare segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of about 8.4% over the projected period owing to the growing healthcare industry globally.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Mobile handheld computers market is classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research. Business Strategy Guidance: By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence. Insightful Recommendations: The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue.

The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue. Business Expansion Planning: For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities.

For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities. In-depth Market Analysis: By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making.

By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making. Empowering Decision-Making: Understanding the strategies driving commercial interest in products, segmentation, and industry verticals enables better decision-making processes. This knowledge assists in making informed and strategic business decisions.

