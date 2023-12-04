Smartphones Market Demand, Size, Key Players, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global Smartphones market was valued at USD 273.9 Billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 520.7 Billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.6% over the projected period. In 2021, around 1,617.5 million smartphones were estimated to be sold in 2021.

The “Smartphones Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Smartphone consists of an integrated computer and other features, such as web browsing, operating system, as well as the ability to run software applications. Increasing penetration of Internet of Things is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements is also expected to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, health risks due to prolonged exposure to smartphones are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

ZTE Corp., Samsung Electronics, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd, Nokia Corporation, AsusTek Computer Inc., Sony Corporation, Micromax Informatics Ltd., Realme, Panasonic Corp, Motorola, Inc., HTC Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd., Mobicel, and Transsion Group, among others.

The Smartphones Market has witnessed substantial growth, becoming an integral part of everyday life globally. Industries ranging from communication, entertainment, healthcare, finance, education, to e-commerce heavily rely on smartphones for connectivity, productivity, and access to a multitude of applications and services.

Technological advancements, such as 5G connectivity, AI integration, enhanced camera capabilities, and increased processing power, have driven the evolution of smartphones, offering users more functionalities and enhanced experiences.

The market’s competitiveness fosters continuous innovation among smartphone manufacturers, leading to a diverse range of devices catering to various consumer needs, preferences, and budget segments.

The COVID-19 pandemic further emphasized the importance of smartphones as essential tools for remote work, online learning, telehealth services, and digital connectivity, boosting their significance across industries.

Challenges in the smartphone market include sustainability concerns regarding e-waste, privacy and security issues, and the need for longer-lasting battery life and more durable devices. Addressing these challenges is crucial for sustainable growth and innovation within the industry.

Segments Overview:

The global Smartphones market is segmented the brand, operating system, RAM size, generation, screen size, price range, distribution channel, component-hardware, and component-software.

By Brand,

Apple

Samsung

Xiaomi

Oppo

Huawei

VIVO

Others

The Samsung segment is expected to account for the largest market share of over 30% owing to its high demand globally for past few decades. The Xiaomi segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of more than 14% owing to increasing adoption owing to cheap prices as compared to other brands.

By Operating System,

Android

Windows

iOS

Palm OS

Others (Sailfish, Tizen, and Blackberry OS)

The Android segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of more than 70% owing to its user friendly nature. The iOS segment is expected to account for 35% of the Android segments volume in 2021 and this is estimated to reach 37% in 2030.

By RAM Size,

Below 2GB

2GB-4GB

4GB-8GB

More than 8GB

The 4GB-8GB is a major segment and contributes to more than the combined market size of 2GB-4GB and the more than 8GB segment owing to rising demand for 4GB-8GB RAM size smartphones, especially by younger population.

By Generation,

3G

4G

5G

The 5G segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to increasing technological advancements by market players for manufacturing 5G smartphones. The 3G and 4G segments are also estimated to grow at significant rates.

By Screen Size,

Below 4.0

4.0-5.0

Above 5.0

The above 5.0 segment is expected to be the major segment and the unit sales of this screen size is estimated to be more than the combined unit sales of the remaining screen sizes. This is owing to rising demand for above 5.0 screen size smartphones.

By Price Range,

< US$ 100

US$ 101 US$ 200

US$ 201 US$ 500

US$ 501

The US$ 201 US$ 500 segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 7.9% owing to increasing availability of smartphones in this price range. Around 700 million units of US$ 501 smartphones are expected to be sold by 2028.

By Distribution Channel,

Online

o Brand Website

o E-Marketplaces

Offline

o Multi Brand Store

o Brand Store

The offline segment is estimated to account for the largest market share owing to high preference of offline stores for buying smartphones, especially in the developing economies. The online segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to growing adoption of e-commerce websites.

By Component Hardware,

Battery

Display Technology

o LCD

o LED

o OLED

System-on-a-chip (SoC)

CPU

Graphics Processing Unit

Memory Management Unit

Connectivity

Modems

Camera

Sensors

o Accelerometer

o Gyroscope

o Digital Compass

o Ambient Light Sensor

o Proximity Sensor

The sensors segment is expected to account for a major share of the market, i.e. around 27% owing to various technological advancements in the smartphones for inclusion of various types of sensors in the device. The camera segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of around 8.5% owing to rising demand for good quality of camera for photography and videography purposes, especially in the younger population.

By Component-Software,

Kernel

Middleware

Application Execution Environment (AEE)

User Framework Environment

Application Suite

The kernel segment is estimated to hold the largest market share and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.1% owing to its rising demand. Middleware, AEE, user framework environment, and application suite segment is expected to witness significant growth rates.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Smartphones market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue.

For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities.

By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making.

Understanding the strategies driving commercial interest in products, segmentation, and industry verticals enables better decision-making processes. This knowledge assists in making informed and strategic business decisions.

