Predictive Maintenance Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth Status, Key Segments and Forecast 2032

The global predictive maintenance market held a market value of USD 4,029.4 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18,653.2 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% from 2021 to 2027.

The “Predictive Maintenance Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Predictive maintenances uses the data driven, proactive maintenance methods which are designed for analysing the condition of an equipment and helps to predict when maintenance should be performed. The market is expected to be driven by the rising urbanization coupled with rampant digitalization. Furthermore, growing demand to decrease operation and maintenance cost are also estimated to fuel the market growth.

key player

Altair, AWS, Fiix Software, GE, Google, Hitachi, IBM, Micro Focus, Microsoft, OPEX Group, Oracle, PTC, SAP, SAS Institute, Schneider Electric, Siemens, SEEBO, Sigma Industrial Precision, Software AG, Splunk, and Other

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Predictive Maintenance Market has experienced significant growth owing to advancements in technology and the increasing adoption of predictive analytics across various industries. This market caters to sectors like manufacturing, energy, transportation, healthcare, and aerospace, offering solutions that utilize data analytics and machine learning to predict equipment failure and optimize maintenance schedules.

Industries leverage predictive maintenance to forecast machinery breakdowns, reduce downtime, and minimize costly unscheduled maintenance, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and productivity.

Technological innovations, including IoT sensors, big data analytics, and AI algorithms, have enabled more accurate predictions by analyzing equipment performance data in real-time, leading to proactive maintenance strategies.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of predictive maintenance as companies sought to streamline operations, reduce costs, and maintain continuity in a challenging economic environment.

Challenges in the predictive maintenance market include data integration complexities, skilled workforce requirements, and ensuring the reliability and accuracy of predictive models. Addressing these challenges will be crucial for sustained growth and wider adoption across industries.

Segments Overview:

The global predictive maintenance market is segmented into component, deployment mode, technology, organization size, and industry.

By Component,

Solutions

o Integrated

o Standalone

Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

The solutions segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 70% owing to wide spectrum of solutions offered to various industries, such as healthcare and government sectors. Within this segment, the standalone sub segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 2,200 million by 2024. The services segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 29.3%.

By Deployment Mode,

Cloud

o Public Cloud

o Private Cloud

o Hybrid Cloud

On-Premises

The on-premises segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to its high adoption globally. Within the cloud segment, the private cloud segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 32.4%.

By Technology,

Vibration Monitoring

Electrical Testing

Oil Analysis

Ultrasonic Detectors

Shock Pulse

Thermal/Infrared Monitoring

Optical (Cameras) Monitoring

ML Database

Others

The vibration monitoring segment is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to growing demand for this technology in the predictive maintenance field. The shock pulse segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 28.9% owing to various advancements in this segment. The ML database segment is anticipated to cross a market size of USD 350 million by 2024.

By Organization Size,

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

The large enterprises segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to increasing adoption of predictive maintenance in these enterprises as they have high operational load and they mostly have large amounts of fund for installing such technologically advanced tools.

By Industry,

Aerospace and Defence

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Oil and Gas

Transportation

Warehouse and Logistics

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Automotive

Marine/Shipping

Others

The energy and utilities segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to growing investments by government to upgrade and expand the production and distribution networks energy resources, such as electricity and gas & oil. The transportation segment is estimated to surpass a market size of around USD 800 million by 2026.

Regional Overview

By region, the global predictive maintenance market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North America region accounted for the largest market share of more than 40% owing to the presence of major players in the region and increasing prevalence of skin cancer in the region.

