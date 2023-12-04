Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market Latest Trends, Share, Size, Regional Analysis, Prominent Players and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The Japan emerging technologies in smart cities market held a market value of USD 8,980.5 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 22,750.0 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during the projected period.

The “Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Emerging technologies are used for the development and building of smart cities. The market is majorly driven by the rising need for public safety & communication infrastructure and increasing number of government initiatives & PPP models for smart cities. However, privacy and security concerns over IoT are expected to negatively hamper market growth. Furthermore, huge initial investments are also anticipated to hamper market growth.

ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., AT&T, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Foxconn Electronics Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi, General Electric Company, Honeywell, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies, INTEL Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corporation, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market has witnessed substantial growth, driven by a surge in urbanization and the increasing focus on sustainable and efficient city management practices. This market encompasses various technologies like IoT, AI, blockchain, 5G, and renewable energy, aimed at transforming urban infrastructure and services.

Industries catering to smart city solutions include energy, transportation, healthcare, public safety, waste management, and governance, offering innovative solutions for efficient resource utilization and improved quality of life.

Technological advancements have revolutionized smart city initiatives, enabling real-time data collection, analysis, and decision-making to optimize traffic management, energy consumption, and public services.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of smart city technologies as cities sought solutions for remote monitoring, contactless services, and resilience planning.

Challenges in the emerging technologies in smart cities market include interoperability issues, data privacy concerns, funding limitations, and the need for standardized regulations. Addressing these challenges is crucial for sustained growth and effective implementation of smart city initiatives.

In conclusion, the Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market’s growth signifies its pivotal role in creating sustainable, efficient, and livable urban environments. As technology continues to advance and challenges are addressed, the market holds immense potential for reshaping cities into smarter, more connected hubs that cater to the evolving needs of residents and businesses.

Segments Overview:

The Japan emerging technologies in smart cities market is segmented into technology, deployment, and application.

By Technology,

Internet of Things (IoT)

o Satellite Network

o Cellular Network

o Radio Frequency Identification

o Near Field Communication

o Wi-Fi

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

o Deep Machine Learning

o Artificial Neural Network

o Voice Recognition

o Pattern Recognition

o Natural Language Processing

o Context Aware Processing

o Other AI Technologies

Cloud Computing

High Performance Computing

Edge Computing

Big Data Analytics

Quantum Computing

Other Technologies

The internet of things (IoT) is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 34% owing to its growing adoption as it enables innovation by integrating the internet across various functions. Within this segment, the radio frequency identification segment is estimated to surpass a market size of about USD 986.1 million by 2027. The cloud computing segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 15.8% owing to various technological advancements.

By Deployment,

Cloud

On-Premises

The cloud segment held the largest market share owing to its cost effectiveness which has various applications in areas such as smart governance, smart utilities, smart transportation, and smart building.

By Application,

Smart Transportation

o Parking Management

o Ticketing & Travel Management

o Traffic Management

o Passenger Information Management System

o Freight Information System

o Other Smart Transportation Systems

Smart Utilities

o Energy management

o Advanced Metering Infrastructure

o Smart Grid

o Water Management

o Distribution Management

o Other Smart Utilities

Smart Governance

o E-Governance Solutions

o Smart Public Safety

o Law Enforcement

o City Planning

o Other Governance Services

Smart Home & Building

o Building Automation System

o Energy Management Systems

o Parking Management System

o Emergency Management System

o Other Smart Building Systems

Smart Citizen Service

o Smart Education

o Smart Healthcare

o Emergency Response System

o Video Surveillance System

o Assisted Living Solution

o Other Citizen Services

Smart Mobility

o Electric Vehicle Charging

o Tunnel Management

o Tolling Management

o Other Mobility Solutions

Other Applications

The smart citizen service segment held the largest market share of about 21% owing to various technological advancements for ensuring the safety of citizens. Within the smart utilities segment, the advanced metering infrastructure is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 15.9%. Within the smart governance segment, the law enforcement segment is expected to surpass a market size of USD 1,263.6 million by 2027.

