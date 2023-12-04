BingX releases guide on WEB3 games projects in lieu of SuperX Christmas Trading Competition

The BingX SuperX Christmas Events present a unique platform for traders of varying experience levels to demonstrate their trading prowess and vie for a share of a generous prize pool. This competition is open to both new and seasoned BingX traders. Newcomers are incentivized with rewards for completing KYC procedures and making their initial deposit, while existing users can participate based on trading volume or ROI. With the previous event in November witnessing an astounding 4000% ROI by the top trader, who walked away with a $15,000 USDT prize.





The SuperX event this Christmas is divided into three main components: a daily login advent calendar throughout December, an individual contest, and a team contest. A staggering total of $1,000,000 USDT prize pool awaits participants in the BingX SuperX Christmas event, promising a season filled with excitement and rewarding opportunities.