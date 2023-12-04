India Agriculture Drones Market Trends, Latest Techniques, Key Segments And Geography Forecasts Till 2032

The Global India Agriculture Drones Market report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Government approval for use of drones in pesticide and nutrient application coupled with increasing industry participation is expected positively influence India agriculture drones market in the coming years

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm,Report Ocean, India Agriculture Drones market is forecast to witness a four-fold increase by 2028, with a projected CAGR of more than 25% during 2022 2028. Agriculture drones are spray drone-enhanced unmanned aerial vehicles that are used to improve agricultural operations efficiency, crop yield, and crop growth monitoring. Drone sensors and digital photography capabilities are also designed to provide farmers with a more detailed view of their land. Furthermore, abrupt climate change is adding new layers of complexity to the agriculture industry, increasing the demand for technological solutions like agriculture drones to raise crop output and company efficiency. Furthermore, the aerial view by drone farming can disclose a variety of concerns, including soil variance, irrigation issues, and fungal infestations, and can be utilized as a set of instructions in agriculture to survey crops and quickly identify problems. All of these factors are expected to boost demand for agriculture drones in India in the coming years.

Growth of Indian Agriculture Drones Market

Agriculture drones will continue to be driven by the agricultural sector’s growth, which is incorporating technological improvements into agricultural operations. Agriculture’s manpower shortfall has led to a greater reliance on precision farming instruments like agricultural drones. Larger farms are adopting precision agriculture and overcoming technological challenges. Experts predict that the world’s population will reach 9 billion by 2050, with agricultural consumption also expected to rise by nearly 70% at the same time. Drone technology with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and remote sensing capabilities is becoming more popular due to its benefits. With their online Digital Sky Platform, the central government has acknowledged the importance of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence, which is anticipated to augment drone adoption in the countrys agriculture sector during the forecast period.

Drone startups in India have taken advantage of this opportunity to improve their technological capabilities. Precision farming technologies have been shown to boost yields by up to 5%. Drones equipped with NDVI (Normalized Difference Vegetation Index) imaging equipment employ detailed color information to determine plant health. With a team of two operators, drones can plant 400,000 trees per day, and 10 drones can plant 400,000 trees each day. With the rising worldwide need for food, there is ongoing pressure to boost agricultural productivity and crop health, which could lead to higher production. With India being one of the major agricultural producers, opportunity for the drone manufacturers seems immense.

Regional Analysis

Drones are being used in the agriculture sector in Rajasthan, and an action plan has been developed for their multi-purpose use in spraying farm chemicals and water-soluble fertilizers on crops. The Agriculture Department of the state government is investigating the technical parameters and safety features of drones. Maharashtra and various other states are also looking into possibilities of adopting the new technology, including collaborations with drone companies.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, income in the agriculture drones sector decreased. COVID-19 associated government initiatives around the world disrupted manufacturing and global supply chains, which has had and will continue to have a large direct and indirect impact on the agriculture drones market. If the COVID-19 disease spreads and results in a long period of commercial and regulatory restrictions, agriculture drone manufacturers may find it difficult to obtain specific raw materials and components needed to manufacture their products. However, with COVID scenario seeming better now, experts in the agriculture drones industry ecosystem, on the other hand, think that the market would accelerate and increase beginning 2022.

Competitive Landscape

The market for agricultural drones is highly fragmented, with many doemstic and regional competitors as well as worldwide firms operating in the market. New entrants may be hampered by relatively high capital requirements and the necessity for ongoing R&D spending. As a result of their considerable presence in various industries, they must compete with market incumbents. Mahindra Group is raising its production. Chennai based Garuda Aerospace, Thanos India and General Aeronautics are also some of the renowned names in India agriculture drones market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Component

Memory Devices

Logic Devices

Analog IC

MPU

Discrete Power Devices

MCU

Others Like Sensors

By Application

Networking And Communications

Data Processing

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Government

By Region

North

South

East

West

Recent Developments

The Government of India also released a certification scheme for agricultural drones on January 26th, 2022, which can now carry a payload that does not include chemicals or other liquids used in spraying drones. Such liquids may be sprayed if the applicable rules and regulations are followed. The government of India recently offered a 100% subsidy up to March 2023 to Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institutes, ICAR Institutes, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and State Agriculture Universities on January 23, 2022, to promote the use of drones for agricultural purposes and reduce the labor burden on farmers.

A contingency fund of INR 6,000 per hectare will also be established for hiring Drones from Custom Hiring Centres (CHC). The subsidy and contingency funds will assist farmers in gaining access to and adopting this extensive technology at a low cost.The Indian government granted the International Crops Research Institute (ICRISAT) permission to use drones for agricultural research on November 16, 2020. The government hopes that by taking this step, it will encourage aspiring researchers and entrepreneurs to consider low-cost drone solutions for more than 660,000 Indian villages. Even though the usage is conditional, it is a revolutionary step. Amber Dubey, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, has emphasized that drones are poised to play a significant role in agriculture, particularly in precision agriculture, crop yield improvement, and locust control.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of India Agriculture Drones market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the India Agriculture Drones market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

