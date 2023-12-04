Counter UAS System Market Outlook, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Share, Drivers and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global counter UAS system market held a market value of USD 1,655.7 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 6,807.0 million by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.

C-UAS, short for counter-drone technology, is another name for the counter UAS. Users can recognise unmanned aircraft. Drones pose a serious threat to both civilians and soldiers because of the rise in the number of security lapses they cause. This has aided the market for counter unmanned aerial systems in recent years.

The “Counter UAS System Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Aaronia, Aselsan, Dedrone Holdings, Inc., DeTect, Inc., D-Fend Solutions A.D. Ltd., Diehl Defence, Raytheon, Rohde & Schwarz, SRC, Inc

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) market has seen exponential growth in recent years, owing to the escalating threat posed by unauthorized drones. As drones become more accessible, their potential misuse for malicious activities has surged, driving the demand for C-UAS systems across various industries worldwide.

The global C-UAS market has witnessed substantial expansion due to the increasing instances of drone intrusions in sensitive areas, including airports, government facilities, and critical infrastructure. This surge in demand has propelled significant investments by governments and defense sectors in advanced C-UAS technologies to counter potential threats effectively.

Technological advancements, including radar systems, RF sensors, and jamming technologies, have been crucial in fortifying the C-UAS market. These innovations enable detection, identification, and neutralization of unauthorized drones, reinforcing security measures across different sectors.

Furthermore, the C-UAS market’s growth is influenced by the development of integrated solutions that combine various technologies to provide comprehensive protection against diverse drone threats. This integration aims to create a robust defense mechanism capable of tackling evolving drone tactics and capabilities.

Moreover, the commercial sector, including events, stadiums, and critical infrastructure sites, has also embraced C-UAS systems to mitigate security risks and ensure uninterrupted operations. This expansion of the market beyond the defense sector underscores the increasing awareness of potential threats posed by drones in civilian domains.

However, the dynamic nature of drone technology and regulatory challenges present hurdles for the C-UAS market’s sustained growth. Evolving drone capabilities demand continuous innovation in C-UAS systems to effectively detect and neutralize sophisticated threats.

Collaborations between industry players and regulatory bodies to formulate standardized protocols for C-UAS operations will be pivotal in shaping the market’s future landscape. Additionally, emphasis on research and development to create cost-effective and scalable C-UAS solutions will drive market penetration across diverse industries.

In conclusion, the Counter Unmanned Aerial System market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the escalating drone threat landscape, technological advancements, expanding commercial applications, and the imperative for robust security measures across sectors. However, the market’s sustainability hinges on addressing evolving challenges through innovation and collaboration within the industry and regulatory frameworks.

Segments Overview:

The global counter UAS system market is segmented into component, system type, detection technology, neutralization technology, system mobility, and application.

By Component,

? Hardware (Equipment)

? Software (Command & control solution)

? Professional Services

The professional services segment is likely to hold the highest CAGR of 18.2%.

By System Type,

? Detection Systems

? Detection & Neutralization Systems

The detection systems the major share of more than 70% in 2020.

By Detection Technology,

? RF/ Wi-fi

? Acoustic Sensors (Microphones)

? Optical Sensors (Cameras)

? Radar

The radar segment held the largest market share of 51.6% in 2020.

By Neutralization Technology,

? Jammers

o Fixed

o Vehicle Mounted

o Handheld

? Counter Kinetic Systems (Guns/Missiles/Nets, etc.)

? High Power Laser/Microwave Systems

? Spoofing/Malware Solutions

The jammers segment held the largest market share close to 35% in 2020.

By System Mobility,

? Stationary

o Standard

o Large

? Mobile

? Portable

The mobile segment held the growth rate of 17.5% in over the forecast period. The stationary segment held the highest market share of more than 50% in 2020.

By Application,

? Military

? Homeland Security

? Civilian/ Commercial

o Airports

o Energy & Utilities

o Critical Infrastructures

o Data Centers

o Stadiums

o Residential

o Other Public Venues

The homeland security segment held the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

By region, the global counter UAS system market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

