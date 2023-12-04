Over 70% of ICU patients in Taiwan experience delirium

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 70% of patients in Taiwan's intensive care units (ICU) experience acute delirium, according to Chi Mei Medical Center's Nursing Department.

Hospital supervisor Ke Ya-ting (柯雅婷) said that acute delirium, including hallucinations, can prolong hospitalization, and when delirium occurs, the mortality rate is at least 22%. This data is consistent with conditions reported overseas, including in the U.S., per UDN.

Ke provided the example of a 68-year-old male surnamed Li (李) who, not long after being admitted to the ICU, experienced delirium and hallucinations in the middle of the night. It caused him to become violent.

Chi Mei Medical Center's ICU team has introduced a delirium care strategy called "M.O.R.E." to help reduce the incidence of delirium. The “M” in the acronym refers to playing "Music," letting the patient know it is daytime.

The "O" stands for "Orientation," as in increasing awareness of the time of day. The "R" is “Rest,” which includes switching the lights in the morning and night, and the "E" stands for "Eye" or "Ear," which signifies audio and visual stimulation.

ICU nurses provided health education resources to help family members assist with joint movement and light exercise for the patient. Furthermore, they said care and companionship are key to a successful recovery.

From 2022 to November 2023, the incidence of delirium was reduced from 80% to 50% through the above-mentioned measures, Chi Mei Medical Center said. The average length of stay in the ICU was also shortened from six to three days, and the number of days of respirator use was shortened from about nine to five days, it added.