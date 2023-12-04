Letter to Editor: Paraguay speaks up again for Taiwan at climate summit, Interpol

Paraguay President Santiago Pena reaffirmed his support for the inclusion of Taiwan in international organizations by proposing its incorporation into climate summits and presented the Guarani nation as a “key actor for global food and energy security.”

“The planet is a common heritage and we therefore encourage (inclusive) participation in the COP. In this sense, we propose the incorporation of (Taiwan) in this process,” Pena said in a speech during the U.N. Climate Change Conference.

Since he assumed office on Aug. 15, Pena has reiterated his support for Taiwan's inclusion in the international arena on multiple occasions, including during his speech at the U.N. General Assembly in September.

Also, during the 91st session of the Interpol General Assembly, Paraguay Chief Commissioner Juan Pereira expressed Paraguay’s support for Taiwan’s membership. In this regard, it is important to emphasize that the fight against transnational crime must be tackled by all nations, since it affects the entire world.

These gestures demonstrate the partnership between Paraguay and Taiwan. The community of democratic values and the belief in an international society without exclusions underpin the solid friendship between these two brotherly peoples, who are geographically separated but united in their desire for progress and the well-being of their citizens.