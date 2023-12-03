Alexa
Democratic Progressive Party campaign rally in Taipei draws over 10,000

Presidential campaign manager confident of victory 40 days out from 2024 election

  354
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/03 20:36
Presidential candidate Lai Ching-te and running mate Hsiao Bi-khim spoke to a large crowd in Taipei, Dec. 3. 

Presidential candidate Lai Ching-te and running mate Hsiao Bi-khim spoke to a large crowd in Taipei, Dec. 3.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Democratic Progressive Party held a massive campaign rally in Taipei on Sunday (Dec. 3) to energize citizens to vote for Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) in January’s 2024 presidential election, which is only six weeks away.

At the DPP’s national campaign headquarters in Taipei, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) along with Lai and Hsiao, spoke before a crowd of over 10,000 people, reported LTN. Tsai and other notable DPP leaders called on voters to choose the right leader for Taiwan to ensure Taiwan’s sovereignty, democracy, and to maintain peace in the region for the country’s continued prosperity.

Sunday's rally in Taipei comes after campaign rallies across Taiwan, with Lai and Hsiao stopping by Kaohsiung on Friday (Dec. 1), and then Chiayi on Saturday (Dec. 2).

All of the speakers at the event emphasized that the party stands united ahead of election day, expressing confidence that voters will do what it best for the Taiwan’s future. Lai spoke before the crowd and gave his endorsement to numerous candidates running in legislative elections.

Enthusiastic DPP supporters at a rally in Taipei, Dec. 3. (CNA photo)

The Chairman of the DPP's national campaign headquarters, Yao Li-ming (姚立明), said on Sunday that with 40 days ahead of the election, “We are certain to win!” Yao said that he is not being overconfident, noting that other candidates in the race have also suggested that Lai’s victory is very likely, reported UDN.

Yao also said that, in addition to Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), Lai also has a third opponent to contend with in the next 40 days, in reference to China. “Lai is well-prepared,” Yao said, to deal with any actions from the “bully next door.”

Polls of Taiwanese voters have consistently shown Lai leading Ko and Hou by several percentage points. In the most recent Taiwan News poll of polls, Lai had 32.8%, ahead of Hou’s 28.8% and Ko’s 22.7%.

President Tsai clasps hands with Lai Ching-te and Hsiao Bi-khim at a rally in Taipei, Dec. 3. The message on screen reads "Choose the right person, walk the right path." (CNA photo)
Lai Ching-te
Hsiao Bi-khim
DPP
Tsai Ing-wen
Yao Li-ming

