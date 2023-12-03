UKRAINE UPDATES — Zelenskyy thanks Germany for 'strengthening our air shield.' DW has the latest.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Germany for bolstering the country's air defense during the ongoing Russian invasion.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said support from Berlin was helping to save thousands of Ukrainian lives.

He added that urgently needed 155 millimeter shells would be delivered as part of a new German aid package.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military says a new drone footage posted to social media shows Russian troops shooting surrendering Ukrainian soldiers.

Kyiv's human rights ombudsman has condemned the events as a "war crime."

Here's a look at the latest headlines on Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, December 3:

Ukraine on the agenda as Brazil's Lula visits Germany

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula arrives in Berlin on Sunday for the first Brazilian-German government consultations in eight years.

The talks are expected to focus on trade, the Israel-Hamas war, and Russia's war in Ukraine, among other things.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was the first foreign leader to visit Lula in Brazil following his inauguration earlier this year.

That trip in January was overshadowed by stark differences in the leaders' perspectives on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Brazilian president has angered Kyiv and its Western backers by saying that Ukraine is partially to blame for the war.

He has also pushed for a negotiated settlement to end the conflict.

Russian troops killed surrendering soldiers, says Ukraine

Ukraine's military has accused Russian troops of committing war crimes by shooting surrendering Ukrainian soldiers.

A new video posted on Telegram shows two men coming out of a shelter and lying on the ground. This is followed by what appears to be gunfire.

The undated drone footage, purportedly filmed near the heavily contested eastern town of Avdiivka, was posted on Telegram.

The video's authenticity has not been independently verified.

"The footage published in the media depicts the killing of two Ukrainian prisoners of war," Ukraine’s military command said on Telegram.

Local media quoted a military spokesperson as saying "all evidence will be handed over to the responsible international institutions dealing with war crimes."

Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets also denounced the events as a "war crime," saying the men in the video are clearly doing everything possible to show they pose no threat to the Russian soldiers.

Zelenskyy thanks Berlin for air defense support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has underlined the importance of German support in bolstering Ukraine's air defense in the war with Russia.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said Berlin's arms deliveries were proving a "lifesaver" for thousands of Ukrainians.

"I am especially grateful for the precise implementation of agreements regarding air defense for Ukraine — strengthening our air shield," he said.

Zelenskyy added that urgently needed 155 millimeter shells would be delivered as part of a new German aid package.

According to the German government, Germany provided Kyiv with 3,840 such projectiles in its most recent delivery. It also delivered five drone detection systems, five sniper rifles, several semi-trailers, trucks, minibuses, off-road vehicles and other military supplies.

Besides supporting Kyiv with arms deliveries, Germany is also training Ukrainian soldiers. On Saturday, Germany's DPA news agency reported that the German military had completed training a second batch of Ukrainian soldiers on the Patriot air defense system.

