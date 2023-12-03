Alexa
4 dead after bombing of Catholic mass in southern Philippines

Manila condemns terrorist attack targeting religious service in Mindanao on Sunday

  135
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/03 16:32
Site of the bombing at Mindanao State University in Marawi, Philippines, Dec. 3. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At least four people were killed in a terrorist attack on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Sunday (Dec. 3) morning, with dozens more injured.

An explosion occurred during a Catholic mass in the predominantly Muslim city of Marawi. The religious service was being held in the gymnasium of Mindanao State University, reported AP.

In addition to the four confirmed dead, some reports counted as many as 50 additional victims, and at least one person was in critical condition as of this report’s publication. Regional military commander Gabriel Viray III said that three of the four deceased were women and that most of the surviving victims are dealing with minor injuries, reported VOA.

Local police and Philippine military personnel have secured the area and will investigate the bombing. It is still unclear who is responsible for the attack, but it is widely suspected that Muslim militant groups active in the country's southernmost islands were involved.

In response to the attack, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos condemned the actions of a group he referred to as “foreign terrorists,” reported AFP. "I condemn in the strongest possible terms the senseless and most heinous acts perpetrated by foreign terrorists upon the Mindanao State University and Marawi communities early this Sunday morning," Ferdinand said in a statement.

In related news, the Philippines carried out airstrikes on an encampment of Islamic insurgents on Saturday (Dec. 2) that killed 11 rebel fighters, reported VOA. The military operation was carried out near the village of Tuayan and targeted members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters group.

Tuayan is located approximately 130 kilometers south of Marawi on Mindanao Island.

Manila has been waging a protracted conflict with separatist Islamist groups in Mindanao for many years. Although progress towards peace has been made with some groups, several dissatisfied factions have established new organizations that continue to resist Manila’s authority.
Philippines
Islamist
Mindanao
Marawi

