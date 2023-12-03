Taiwan Coast Gaurd searches for lost snorkeler off coast of Hualien

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing on Saturday (Dec. 2) while snorkeling on the coast of Hualien’s Shoufeng Township.

The missing person, surnamed Kuo (郭), is a 42-year-old man from Taipei who went to the Yanliao coastal area in Hualien with several of his friends. The group began snorkeling around 4:00 p.m. and after returning to shore, they realized Kuo had gone missing, reported UDN.

After being unable to find Kuo, the friends contacted local authorities at approximately 5:30 p.m. Kuo was reportedly wearing a black diving suit and did not have a life vest.

Waves in the area were of moderate strength, reaching heights of up to three meters. In such conditions, activities like snorkeling are not recommended.

After receiving the report, Coast Guard personnel dispatched multiple rescue teams, including patrol boats, helicopters, divers, and ATVs to survey the coast. The teams searched through the night, but there was still no sign of Kuo by Sunday (Dec. 3) morning, per LTN.

Search operations were ongoing Sunday, with rescuers hopeful that Kuo could be found within the critical 72-hour search window. It is thought that Kuo likely lost strength battling the waves and may have drifted out to sea.



Coast Guard personnel survey the coastline in Shoufeng Township, Hualien, Dec. 2. (Coast Guard photo)