Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipower cable falls onto highway leading to 1 death in Miaoli

Power cable causes multi-vehicle accident on National Highway 3

  738
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/03 12:03
Power cable drops onto highway causing deadly accident. (CNA photo)

Power cable drops onto highway causing deadly accident. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taipower electric cable fell across National Highway 3 in Miaoli County, causing a multi-vehicle accident and one fatality on Saturday (Dec. 2).

As the power line fell across northbound and southbound sections of the highway, it ensnared a southbound car, which was dragged into a highway fence. A northbound semi-trailer was also snagged, leading to five other cars being dragged into the accident.

Three people were sent by ambulance to the hospital, and they suffered serious to mild injuries, including bone fractures and sprains, per UDN. One female passenger suffered OHCA (out-of-hospital cardiopulmonary arrest) and died.

An initial investigation by the National Highway Police found a Taipower contractor working along the highway section was negligent by allowing the cable to fall. If the subcontractor is found to have violated safety protocols, it will be subject to prosecution for endangering public safety.
National Highway 3
Miaoli County
Tongxiao Township
OHCA
Taipower
power cable
subcontractor negligence

RELATED ARTICLES

Whooper swan spotted wintering on Taiwan’s west coast
Whooper swan spotted wintering on Taiwan’s west coast
2023/11/22 17:39
Mountain of trash catches fire in Taiwan's Miaoli County
Mountain of trash catches fire in Taiwan's Miaoli County
2023/11/20 17:03
Fire consumes warehouse in central Taiwan
Fire consumes warehouse in central Taiwan
2023/11/12 17:34
New geothermal plant opens in northern Taiwan
New geothermal plant opens in northern Taiwan
2023/10/24 15:07
Taiwan man's dog returns home with bag of gun parts
Taiwan man's dog returns home with bag of gun parts
2023/10/19 17:32