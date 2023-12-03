Taipower cable falls onto highway leading to 1 death in Miaoli

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taipower electric cable fell across National Highway 3 in Miaoli County, causing a multi-vehicle accident and one fatality on Saturday (Dec. 2).

As the power line fell across northbound and southbound sections of the highway, it ensnared a southbound car, which was dragged into a highway fence. A northbound semi-trailer was also snagged, leading to five other cars being dragged into the accident.

Three people were sent by ambulance to the hospital, and they suffered serious to mild injuries, including bone fractures and sprains, per UDN. One female passenger suffered OHCA (out-of-hospital cardiopulmonary arrest) and died.

An initial investigation by the National Highway Police found a Taipower contractor working along the highway section was negligent by allowing the cable to fall. If the subcontractor is found to have violated safety protocols, it will be subject to prosecution for endangering public safety.