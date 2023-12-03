Wet weather continues in eastern, central, northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Northeasterly monsoon winds will bring rain to eastern, central, and northern Taiwan on Sunday (Dec. 3) and the days after, according to WeatherRisk meteorologist Wu Shengyu (吳聖宇).

The north and northeast will see cooler temperatures, with daytime highs of 20-22 degrees Celsius, per UDN. The areas of Hualien and Taitung will experience highs of 24-27 C, and the south will experience highs between 27-29 C.

Temperatures at night will drop to 17-19 C in central, northern, and northeastern regions, and lows in Hualien and Taitung will drop to 19-21 C.

Wu said a low-pressure system will pass Taiwan on Monday (Dec. 4), leading to increased rainfall and intermittent showers in central, northern, and eastern Taiwan. By Tuesday (Dec. 5), moisture will lessen, and brief shows can be expected in the northern and eastern areas, with the rest of Taiwan seeing overcast clouds.

On Thursday and Friday (Dec. 7-8), the weather will become cloudy or sunny, continuing into the weekend.