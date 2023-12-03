Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Wet weather continues in eastern, central, northern Taiwan

Weather is expected to become cloudy or sunny at end of week

  379
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/03 10:44
Wet weather expected at the start of the week. (CNA photo)

Wet weather expected at the start of the week. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Northeasterly monsoon winds will bring rain to eastern, central, and northern Taiwan on Sunday (Dec. 3) and the days after, according to WeatherRisk meteorologist Wu Shengyu (吳聖宇).

The north and northeast will see cooler temperatures, with daytime highs of 20-22 degrees Celsius, per UDN. The areas of Hualien and Taitung will experience highs of 24-27 C, and the south will experience highs between 27-29 C.

Temperatures at night will drop to 17-19 C in central, northern, and northeastern regions, and lows in Hualien and Taitung will drop to 19-21 C.

Wu said a low-pressure system will pass Taiwan on Monday (Dec. 4), leading to increased rainfall and intermittent showers in central, northern, and eastern Taiwan. By Tuesday (Dec. 5), moisture will lessen, and brief shows can be expected in the northern and eastern areas, with the rest of Taiwan seeing overcast clouds.

On Thursday and Friday (Dec. 7-8), the weather will become cloudy or sunny, continuing into the weekend.
WeatherRisk
WeatherRisk meteorologist Wu Sheng-yu (吳聖宇)
northeasterly winds
northeasterly monsoon winds
moisture
wet weather
radiative cooling effect

RELATED ARTICLES

Northeasterly monsoon winds bring colder, wet weather
Northeasterly monsoon winds bring colder, wet weather
2023/11/26 12:26
Taiwan heating up faster than global average
Taiwan heating up faster than global average
2023/11/24 16:50
Northeasterly winds to bring cooler weather to northern Taiwan
Northeasterly winds to bring cooler weather to northern Taiwan
2023/11/22 10:41
2 waves of northeasterly winds to affect Taiwan over next 10 days
2 waves of northeasterly winds to affect Taiwan over next 10 days
2023/11/20 10:19
2 northeasterly waves to bring colder weather to Taiwan through weekend
2 northeasterly waves to bring colder weather to Taiwan through weekend
2023/11/13 10:47