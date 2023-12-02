France: 1 dead, 1 wounded in Paris stabbing

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said late on Saturday that a German tourist had been killed and another person injured in central Paris.

"The police have just courageously arrested an assailant attacking passers-by in Paris, around the Quai de Grenelle," Darmanin wrote. "One decased person and one injured person treated by the Paris Fire Brigade. Please avoid the area."

The Quai de Grenelle, on the banks of the River Seine, is not far from the Eiffel Tower in the center of the French capital.

What do we know about the attack and attacker?

Darmanin spoke to reporters at the scene later that night.

"After his arrest, he said that he could no longer bear Muslims dying in Afghanistan as well as in the Palestinian Territories," Darmanin said of the attacker.

The minister said the man had a prior conviction from 2016, when French authorities foiled attack plans.

Darmanin said the country's terrorism prosecution authority was already evaluating the case but had not yet launched a formal terrorism case.

The minister also said the deceased victim was a German tourist.

French news agency AFP cited unnamed police sources as saying the attacker had stabbed the victims.

The police reportedly also said that the assailant was French-born and a French citizen, and also a known supporter of radical Islam with mental health issues. Unconfirmed reports suggested the attacker had shouted the Arabic for "God is great" during the attack.

Several European countries including France and Germany have issued warnings of a heightened threat of Islamist attacks in recent weeks amid the Israel-Gaza conflict.

