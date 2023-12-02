Tsunami warning issued after Philippines earthquake

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck off the coast of the southern Philippines island of Mindanao on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning saying there could be waves of up to three meters (9.84 feet) above the tide level along some Philippine coasts.

Based on the magnitude and location, it expected tsunami waves could also hit parts of Indonesia, Palau, and Malaysia.

According to the USGS the quake happened at 22:37 Philippine time (15:37 CET, 14:37 GMT). There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Powerful aftershocks, with magnitudes up to 6.4, continued shaking the region into Sunday morning after the initial quake, according to the USGS.

The Philippines is part of the so-called "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific Ocean, where volcanic activity and earthquakes remain common.

Evacuation orders

Japan's Meteorological Agency warned waves of up to a meter were expected to reach the country's southwestern coast.

The Japanese broadcaster NHK said authorities have ordered the evacuation of thousands of coastal residents of Ishigaki, Miyako islands and Futtsu City because of the tsunami threat.

