Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan aquarium launches personality test to reveal marine life doppelganger

Visitors are faced with 8 questions offering 2 choices each

  462
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/02 18:49
Xpark launches personality test reveals marine life similarities. (Facebook, Xpark photo)

Xpark launches personality test reveals marine life similarities. (Facebook, Xpark photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan aquarium Xpark has launched personality tests for its visitors to discover similarities with marine life.

Xpark started the psychological test on Friday (Dec. 1) to analyze participants' personalities and identify the marine life they most closely resemble. The eight-question test, with each question offering two choices, takes approximately one minute to complete.

Through a series of intriguing questions, such as "When faced with a delicious buffet, would you rush to grab the most popular food or try every dish?" and "Upon encountering an old friend, a stingray, and a group of dolphins inviting you to join their adventure, would you choose to reunite with your friend or embark on an exciting exploration with the dolphins?" the test delves into participants' personality traits.

The test results reveal the participant's underwater creature counterpart, the impression they make on others, their true self, and the marine life they are encouraged to befriend or avoid. Additionally, the results provide a one-sentence summary of the participant's life philosophy.

For instance, the halibut's life philosophy is to "always look on the bright side and then have the courage to move forward." Those who identify with the halibut are perceived as mysterious and wear an invisible cloak, while their inner selves are warm and forgiving.
Xpark
aquarium
personality test
marine life

RELATED ARTICLES

7 rare blue sea dragons spotted off northern Taiwan
7 rare blue sea dragons spotted off northern Taiwan
2023/11/22 12:23
Taiwan Design Expo gives you a choice: Space stocks or glowing bamboo?
Taiwan Design Expo gives you a choice: Space stocks or glowing bamboo?
2023/10/07 17:53
2 newborn sperm whales die after beach stranding in northern Taiwan
2 newborn sperm whales die after beach stranding in northern Taiwan
2023/09/26 12:09
Record 800 kg goblin shark with 6 pups caught off northeast Taiwan
Record 800 kg goblin shark with 6 pups caught off northeast Taiwan
2023/06/14 14:50
Taiwan scholar warns of dangers of eating giant isopods
Taiwan scholar warns of dangers of eating giant isopods
2023/05/26 13:31