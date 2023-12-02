Alexa
Price tag for Terminal 3 at Taiwan’s main airport surges by third

Taoyuan International Airport Corporation expects total will not exceed NT$130 billion

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/02 16:22
Work on Taoyuan International Airport's Terminal 3 in August. 

Work on Taoyuan International Airport's Terminal 3 in August.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The price tag for Taoyuan International Airport’s Terminal 3 will surge by a third to NT$130 billion (US$4.15 billion), reports said Saturday (Dec. 2).

The completion deadline for the country’s largest current single-building construction project is 2026. Taoyuan International Airport Corporation (TIAC) estimated that by October, work was 55.71% ready, per CNA.

The company told the National Development Council (NDC) that the rising costs of construction would result in an increase of NT$30 billion from the original budget of NT$95.6 billion. Since first mentioning the budget figure in May 2020, the project has had to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, labor shortages, and shortages of raw materials.

TIAC officials said that a precise new total budget figure was not available yet, but they hoped to keep it from exceeding NT$130 billion.

When finished, Terminal 3 will include a total floor space of 580,000 square meters, spread across seven floors, three of them underground. The building will be 414 meters long and 242 m wide, with a total roof surface of 10 hectares, making it three times as large as Taipei City’s new Taipei Dome baseball stadium.
