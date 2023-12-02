Amazon donates S$100,000 in cash to local NPOs, Delivering Smiles to children in Singapore

Local non-profit organisations Children’s Wishing Well, Club Rainbow (Singapore), Fei Yue Family Service Centre and Glyph Community received a cash donation of S$100,000 during the launch of ‘Page to Page: Amazon Singapore Books Pop Up’ at Punggol Regional Library.

Appendix: List of non-profit organisations with Amazon.sg wishlists that will receive S$25,000 each in cash donation

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 December 2023 - (NASDAQ: AMZN) – In a celebration of literary joy and community impact, Amazon Singapore launched ‘Page to Page: Amazon Singapore Books Pop Up’ at Punggol Regional Library. The launch included beneficiary attendees from local Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs), and Guest-of-Honour Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information & Ministry of Health Dr Janil Puthucheary.Dr. Janil treated the audience to a delightful storytelling session, sharing a story from The Trampolines that Nadia Built by Darren C. Ong, highlighting the simple joy that reading can bring to everyone this holiday season.Children and youth attendees also enjoyed the curated selection of books from Amazon shelved within the silhouette of a Christmas tree. Following the end of the pop-up on 17 Dec, these 500 books will be donated to the National Library Board (NLB), enriching the library's collection for the benefit of the wider community.One of the significant highlights of the morning was the donation of S$100,000 by Amazon Singapore to four notable NPOs: Children's Wishing Well, Club Rainbow (Singapore), Glyph Community, and Fei Yue Family Service Centre. This financial support is a testament to Amazon’s dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of young individuals from various backgrounds.“Getting young people to love reading is essential. Initiatives like these improve community engagement and make an impact,” said Dr. Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information & Ministry of Health, Singapore.Michael Cooley, Director, Public Policy ANZSEA, said, “Amazon's journey began over two decades ago as an online bookstore in the United States. Promoting books and fostering a love for reading continues to be at the heart of our company. We believe that books have the power to inspire, educate, and bring joy, and it is this belief that drives our commitment to supporting reading initiatives that encourage literacy, especially among our young readers.”Customers can join Amazon in its season of giving by exploring the Amazon x Shop for Good Wishlist campaign to shop for an NPO’s wishlist via amazon.sg/shopforgood . Every purchase from various NPO wishlists will directly contribute to helping them fulfill their needs and aspirations.Children’s Wishing Well (CWW) is a registered charity and IPC founded in 2002. We focus on empowering children and youth from low-income families, mainly through educational programmes and financial assistance.Club Rainbow (Singapore) has been supporting and empowering children with chronic illnesses and their families by providing compassionate relevant services. Armed with the firm belief that every child deserves equal opportunities to lead a fulfilling and independent life, Club Rainbow adopts a holistic approach based on 5 core pillars of support - Social Work Intervention, Therapy Intervention, Education Support, Arts and Vocational Development to help the children and their families in their journey towards becoming empowered, independent individuals and active contributors to society.Since its establishment in 1991, Fei Yue Family Service Centre has stood as a beacon of support. Committed to effecting life transformation, Fei Yue is a leading social service organisation providing high-quality social services for children, families, and individuals in need.Glyph Community is a charitable organisation that is changing the way children learn & play through a proprietary developmental framework and a socially connected community, where children are able to develop socially, culturally, psychologically and intellectually. The Glyph experience is a learning journey built through environment, field trips, and people. Every child in Glyph is guided along a developmental framework as they grow from child to youth.Hashtag: #Amazonsg #DeliveringSmiles

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Amazon Singapore

About Amazon x Shop for Good Wishlist campaign

The Amazon x Shop for Good Wishlist campaign launched as a joint effort by Amazon Singapore and the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) to encourage shoppers to donate to non-profit organisations (NPOs) by purchasing items listed on their Amazon.sg wishlists. Shop for Good is a collaborative initiative by NVPC's Company of Good that aims to bring stakeholders in the retail and e-commerce space together to make doing good a part of daily encounters. Check out the full list of NPO wishlists here.



About Amazon in the Community

Amazon is committed to helping more children and young adults, especially those from underrepresented and underserved communities, have the resources and skills they need to build their best future. Amazon3 focuses on building long-term, innovative, and high impact programs that leverage Amazon’s unique assets and culture.



About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.

