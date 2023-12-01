India: Schools evacuated after apparent bomb hoax

Nearly 50 schools in India's Bengaluru were evacuated on Friday after some of them received a bomb threat via email.

Police and bomb disposal units swiftly swarmed the schools following the threats, but concluded that the emails appeared to be a hoax.

"All efforts will be made to trace the culprits," Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Last year, six Bengaluru schools received similar bomb threats. This time, 48 schools were evacuated.

"We will verify and try and find out who has sent these emails," Dayananda told the Reuters news agency.

He said authorities had stopped short of closing all schools in the city, which is known as "India's Silicone Valley" because it is home to major companies such as Amazon and Alphabet's Google.

lo/nm (dpa, Reuters)