Ukraine updates: 170,000 buildings damaged in war — report

A Ukrainian official says 170,000 buildings across the country have been destroyed or damaged since Russia launched the war in February 2022.

The official said 20,000 of those were residential buildings and 3,500 educational institutions.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's air force reported a new Russian overnight attack targeting the south and east of the country, and said it downed 18 out of the 25 drones launched.

Here's a look at the latest headlines on Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, December 1:

Report: 170,000 buildings damaged or destroyed in war

Olena Shuliak, chairwoman of a parliamentary committee overseeing regional development and urban planning in Kyiv, said that more than 170,000 buildings across Ukraine have been destroyed or damaged since Russia launched the war more than 21 months ago.

"According to preliminary estimates by the Kyiv School of Economics, more than 170,000 buildings have been damaged or destroyed by the hostilities so far," Shuliak wrote, according to the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

The figure reportedly includes over 20,000 residential buildings, 3,500 educational institutions and 420 large and medium-sized companies, as well as 344 bridges and crossings and 25,000 roads.

Ukraine says downed 18 out of 25 overnight Russian drones

Ukraine's air force said on Friday that Russian forces launched overnight attacks on the south and east of the country with two X-59 missiles and 25 Shahed drones.

The air force added that it shot down 18 of the drones and one missile over southern regions.

According to Ukrainian officials, the attacks were launched from southwestern Russia and

Russian-occupied Crimea.

More DW coverage of Russia's war in Ukraine

Ukraine is still waiting for its allies to provide modern aircraft like F-16 fighter jets, to help in the fight to take back territory from Russia. For now, the army and air force have to make do with equipment that has been flying since the Soviet era. DW's Max Zander met up with a helicopter crew ahead of a mission in eastern Ukraine. Watch full report below:

As speculation about Ukraine war "fatigue" proliferates, NATO was keen again to emphasize that Kyiv has alliance members' backing "as long it takes." But what else is going on behind the scenes? DW reports on the latest NATO foreign ministers meeting earlier this week.

fb/wmr (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)