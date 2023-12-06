Taiwan's largest paper maker suggests alternative carbon accounting method

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A biennial meeting for Asia-Pacific professionals and leaders in the pulp and paper industry returned to Taipei last week after years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference, established in 1977, was hosted by Taiwan Paper Industry Association. S. C. Ho (何壽川) of Yuen Foong Yu Group (YFY), Taiwan's largest fine paper and board manufacturer, gave a keynote speech to 162 participants, representing 60 companies from ten countries, including Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Known as a long-time advocate for cross-border collaboration between manufacturers to advance sustainability in the circular economy, Ho urged attendees to leverage their expertise to extend the lifetime of materials, while preserving their value as interest in the circular economy grows.



S. C. Ho speaks on the stage of the Asian Pulp and Paper Industry Conference for Sustainable Development. (YFY photo)

The YFY's second generation founder said a new standard should be put in place for pulp and paper manufacturers to work together in sustainability and environmental stewardship to exert their influence in the green movement.

To evaluate the environmental impact of paper production, Ho suggested a rational carbon accounting methodology that balances emission and storage, also known as "green carbon," which includes carbon emissions from production and the amount of carbon contained in paper products.

On the regulatory side, Ho urged authorities to initiate and implement a comprehensive approach to carbon accounting where biogenic carbon is considered in carbon footprint calculations. "The paper industry is a green industry with its genesis from photosynthesis," he said.

Ho also called for phasing out the use of fossil fuels. He said the YFY group now converts waste, such as biogas, at its plant in Taoyuan's Xinwu District to produce a maximum of 42 MWh of electricity a year. It is the country's largest biogas energy plant, which can power around 12,000 homes annually.

"YFY has developed technologies to leverage agriculture waste and sewage sludge for power generation, enabling the group to phase out fossil fuels," Ho said. He encouraged papermakers to expand their adoption of biomass energy to meet net-zero goals.

As countries reduce fossil fuel use and technology advances, Ho sees commercial potential in pulp and paper sectors. Rather than petroleum-based products, companies can offer a wider range of eco-friendly alternatives, such as durable plant fibers for textile and chemical applications and sustainable paper packaging with patented coating technology that makes paper resistant to water, oil, and bacteria.

Businesses outside the paper industry will benefit from the circular economy, he added, saying the group is working its way to "full circularity."

Asia provides nearly 50% of the world's pulp and paper, according to Environmental Paper Network. Taiwan, the 22nd largest paper manufacturer in the world, has set a goal of cutting carbon emissions by 21.5% from 2005 levels by 2030.