Taiwan toughens measures against suppliers of Chinese weapons parts

Maximum of 10 years in jail if parts likely to cause damage

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/01 17:55
Taiwan gets tougher with defense contractors accused of using banned weapons parts from China. 

Taiwan gets tougher with defense contractors accused of using banned weapons parts from China.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Under new amendments to the National Security Act (NSA), defense contractors who use banned Chinese parts in weapons systems they sell to Taiwan can face prison sentences of up to 10 years, reports said Saturday (Dec. 1).

Even if procurement contracts already include an explicit ban on the use of parts from China, the NSA amendment specifies measures against the supply of weapons, ammunition, and military goods likely to cause damage, per the Liberty Times. The minimum jail term is three years, while fines range from NT$5 million (US$159,000) to NT$50 million.

The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) said the toughening up of the measures is necessary to protect national security.

If the supply of Chinese parts, products and services are unlikely to cause serious damage, the prison sentences were set at a range from one to seven years, with a maximum fine of NT$30 million.
