Oxygen Therapy Market Growth Drivers for 2023 and Beyond

Global Oxygen Therapy Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2031.

Oxygen Therapy is preferred by patients as a treatment option for those who are unable to get enough oxygen in their bodies. The increasing number of cases of asthma and other respiratory issues is one of the major factors driving market growth as Oxygen Therapy is used to treat asthma. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the mortality rate due to asthma in the US has increased from 9.9 Death Rate per Million in 2017 to 10.7 Death Rate per Million in 2019. According to Statista, the number of deaths from diseases of the respiratory system in Spain increased largely from 51,615 in 2017 to 53,687 in 2018. Furthermore, the total market is also expected to be driven by the rising demand for home healthcare. Also, introduction of innovative solutions and rise in utilization of telemonitoring and telemedicine are likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, strict regulatory guidelines leading to delays in product approval impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Oxygen Therapy Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to the presence of established market players and high R&D investments. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028 owing to increasing commercialization of O2 therapy equipment and rising prevalence of respiratory diseases.

Major market players included in this report are:

GE Healthcare

Invacare Corporation

CareFusion Corporation

Smiths Medical

HERSILL S.L.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Philips Respironics, Inc.

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Tecno-Gaz Industries

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Oxygen Source Equipment

Oxygen Delivery Devices

By Application:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Asthma

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Others

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, ROE)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, RoAPAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, RoLA)

Rest of the World

