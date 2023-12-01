Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Emerging Markets in 2023 Opportunities and Challenges

[2023 Market Analysis Update] Explore an extensive and detailed analysis of the Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Market in our latest report, spanning over 200 pages. Gain valuable insights into the current status and emerging trends of the global market. The report offers a comprehensive review of key players within the competitive landscape, accompanied by a thorough discussion of market segments. Ask For Free Sample Report

Global Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032.

Osteoporosis is a chronic bone condition that primarily affects postmenopausal women and has a propensity to get worse with ageing. The effects include a loss of bone density and a sharp decline in the integrity of the interior spongy structure until the bone breaks because of being unable to tolerate external pressures and strains. The market growth is driven by key factors such as investment by market players and thereby strong pipeline and increase in geriatric population. For instance, according to WHO, in the period between 2015 and 2050, the percentage of the global geriatric population-those older than 60-is projected to double, rising from 12 to 22 percent.

These results demonstrated a steady rise in the number of elderly people who have postmenopausal osteoporosis over the research period (aged between 50 years to 60 years). Furthermore, some of the risk factors for osteoporosis in women after menopause include ageing, smoking, alcohol usage, and the use of drugs to treat various disorders, such as gonadotropins, excessive thyroid hormone use, and cytotoxic agents. More than 200 million women are thought to have osteoporosis, and 1 in 3 women over 50 are predicted to have an osteoporosis fracture, according to research from the International Menopause Society (IMS) released in 2021. Also, with the new product launches and increase in Clinical trials for better diagnostic solutions likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, low awareness of Postmenopausal Osteoporosis impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the global market share owing to developed healthcare infrastructure and high diagnosis and thereby treatment rate. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to large number of generic manufacturer and rise in government initiatives and specialist communities.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amgen Inc.

Novartis International AG

Merck & Co., Inc

Proctor & Gamble Co.

Eli Lilly and CO.

Enteris BioPharma

Pfizer Inc

Oncobiologics, Inc.

Clonz Biotech

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Treatment:

Vitamin D

Bisphosphonates

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Parathyroid Hormone Therapy

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Scope of the Report:

The scope of this report encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the market growth expected to occur from 2023 to 2032. Through meticulous research, we have organized data pertaining to the evolving market structures that exert influence on industries, markets, technologies, and capabilities. Our report presents a thorough examination of relevant statistics, opportunities, challenges, drivers, restraints, limits, market size, share, and trends. By delivering valuable insights, we aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape.

