Global Tea Market Segmentation in 2023 Understanding Your Customers

Global Tea Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032. The global tea market has seen an upward trend due to rising tea promotion, variety of tea flavors and other tea promotional campaigns. Further, increasing demand for herbal tea and rising prevalence of labor-intensive technology in the market are factors contributing to the market growth. For instance: according to Statista, the total herbal tea production in the USA went from USD 395.7 Million, in the year 2019 to USD 401.3 Million, in the year 2021. However, rising variations in the prices of tea and changing climatic conditions impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, growing awareness of various types of tea and introduction of various flavors of tea are likely to increase the growth of the market in the forecasting period.

The regional analysis of global Tea market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World for analysis and estimation. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing demand for various varieties in the region. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Introduction of various types and flavors of tea would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tea market across North American region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Unilever Group

Associated British Foods Plc

Barry’s Tea Limited

Hain Celestial Group Inc

Ito En Ltd

Mcleod Russel India Limited

Nestle S.A

TaeTea

Tata Global Beverages

The Republic of Tea Inc

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Black Tea

Green Tea

Specialty Teas

Fermented Tea

Other Types

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

