Video Communication Platform as a Service (PaaS) 2023 Market Outlook Expert Insights and Analysis

Market Dynamics : Explore the market’s characteristics, size, and growth trajectory, including segmentation and regional breakdowns.

: Explore the market’s characteristics, size, and growth trajectory, including segmentation and regional breakdowns. Competitive Landscape : Gain a comprehensive view of the industry’s competitive scenario, market shares, and strategic trends.

: Gain a comprehensive view of the industry’s competitive scenario, market shares, and strategic trends. Post-COVID-19 Impact : Our report provides a thorough pre-and post-COVID-19 outbreak analysis, outlining the market’s current situation by region.

: Our report provides a thorough pre-and post-COVID-19 outbreak analysis, outlining the market’s current situation by region. Market Definition : Understand the market’s scope, defining factors, and regional opportunities.

: Understand the market’s scope, defining factors, and regional opportunities. Sales and Revenue Analysis : Get insights into regional market opportunities and assess sales and revenue distribution by region.

: Get insights into regional market opportunities and assess sales and revenue distribution by region. Manufacturing Cost Analysis : Explore the industrial chain, assess manufacturing costs, and understand key factors influencing market dynamics.

: Explore the industrial chain, assess manufacturing costs, and understand key factors influencing market dynamics. Market Effect Factors Analysis : Dive into factors affecting the market, influencing trends, and shaping the post-COVID-19 landscape.

: Dive into factors affecting the market, influencing trends, and shaping the post-COVID-19 landscape. Forecasting: Benefit from Video Communication Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market size forecasts, utilizing market data, graphs, statistics, tables, and visual representations for enhanced business intelligence.

Global Video Communication Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2032. Video Communication Platform as a Service (PaaS) can be defined as a cloud-based solutions that facilitates the user to insert voice, video, and message-based communications to business applications. Video PaaS service provider delivers a platform to customers over the cloud and this platform facilitates the organization to develop, run, and manage business applications without the need to build and maintain the infrastructure on its own. Video PaaS offers several advantages including fast and low-cost deployment, provide access to latest hardware & operating systems, and platform support among others. The rising adoption of cloud-based services worldwide and increasing demand for video PaaS across different industries as well as recent product announcements from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista – during 2021, end user spending in public cloud market worldwide was estimated at USD 410 billion and the spending is projected to grow to around USD 600 billion by 2023. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards new product announcements to capitalize the growing adoption of Video Communication Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions. For instance, in October 2021, Bharti Airtel rolled out its video platform as a service (VPaaS) named Airtel IQ Video. Airtel IQ Video is an end-to-end managed solution that offers different features including app development, content hosting, curation and lifecycle management and it also enables business to embed various communications such as voice, SMS, IVR and video in their applications.

Moreover, in July 2022, Virginia, USA based provider of Enterprise Video Platforms Vbrick launched VPaaS platform for Developers. This new Vbrick platform offers a suit of APIs to add different video capabilities such as live webcasts, on-demand streaming, transcription, and translation among others to their existing applications. Also, growing adoption of 3D video conferencing and rising emergence of 5G technologies worldwide are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, security concerns associated with the cloud platforms impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Polycom Inc.

Adobe Systems

Avaya Inc.

Adobe Systems

Interoute Communication Limited

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

VBrick Systems Inc.

Applied Global Technologies LLC

AVI-SPL Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment Mode

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End Use Industry

BFSI

Retail and Ecommerce

IT and Telecom

Automotive & Technology

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, ROE)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, RoAPAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, RoLA)

Rest of the World

The scope of this report encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the market growth expected to occur from 2023 to 2032. Through meticulous research, we have organized data pertaining to the evolving market structures that exert influence on industries, markets, technologies, and capabilities. Our report presents a thorough examination of relevant statistics, opportunities, challenges, drivers, restraints, limits, market size, share, and trends. By delivering valuable insights, we aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape.

