Public Safety LTE & 5G Market Size, Trends, Growth Statistics, Share, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Public Safety LTE & 5G Market” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

The global public safety LTE & 5G market held a market value of USD 17,672.3 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.04% in value terms from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing deployment of lockdown, curfews during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as rising funds from government for the public safety has greatly influenced the demand of public safety network and the adoption of public safety LTE and 5G network has raised significantly. However higher maintenance cost along with limited adoption of these networks system in the developing countries is limiting the market growth during the study period.

Growth Influencers:

Need for efficient and extensive network capacity driven by COVID-19 pandemic

Introduction of community emergency response programme, and establishment of rapid response team at hospitals are increasing the adoption of advanced communication system. This, along with emergence of smart cities in the developing regions including Asia Pacific, is alternatively increasing the demand for robust, reliable and dedicated networks all along the area for crime control, medical safety and others which is subsequently increasing adoption of public Safety LTE & 5G networks across the region. This is further augmented by the issue of strict guideline implied by government during COVID-19 pandemic. During the lockdown scenario the demand and adoption of these network system has been sky rocketed to provide a better communication between the front-end healthcare workers.

Thus, these increased applications along with introduction of advanced network system by major players are augmenting the demand and adoption of these network systems and contributing to the market growth.

key player

Cisco Systems, Inc., BAE Systems, BEC Technologies, Dell Technologies, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, A10 Networks, Inc., Ace Technologies Corp., ADVA Optical Networking, BandwidthX, Blackberry, Carlson Wireless Technologies, Inc., Dell Technologies, Enensys Technologies, GALTRONICS, General Electric among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market refers to the segment within the telecommunications industry that caters specifically to the needs of public safety agencies, such as police departments, firefighters, emergency medical services, and other first responders. It involves the deployment of LTE (Long-Term Evolution) and 5G networks and technologies to enhance communication, data transmission, and information sharing among public safety personnel.

Here’s a deep analysis of the Public Safety LTE & 5G Market within the industry:

Market Overview: Growth Trajectory: The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market has witnessed significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced communication technologies to support public safety operations, emergency response, and crisis management. Market Size: The market has expanded rapidly as governments and public safety agencies invest in upgrading communication infrastructures to enable faster, more reliable, and secure data transmission. Market Players: Telecommunications companies, network equipment providers, system integrators, and technology vendors contribute to the deployment and advancement of LTE and 5G solutions for public safety.

Key Features and Functionalities: Mission-Critical Communication: LTE and 5G networks providing reliable, high-speed voice, data, and video communication for mission-critical applications during emergencies and public safety operations. Priority and Preemption: Networks allowing prioritized access for public safety users and preempting non-critical traffic during emergencies to ensure dedicated communication channels. Enhanced Data Services: Support for real-time video streaming, location tracking, situational awareness, and IoT (Internet of Things) integration for improved response and coordination.

Applications and Use Cases: Emergency Response and Dispatch: Enabling faster communication between emergency dispatch centers, first responders, and law enforcement agencies for quick response and coordination. Video Surveillance and Monitoring: Utilization of high-definition video streaming for real-time monitoring of critical locations, events, and incident management. IoT Integration for Smart Public Safety: Deployment of sensors, wearable devices, drones, and connected vehicles for enhanced situational awareness and data-driven decision-making.

Market Drivers: Need for Enhanced Communication: Increasing demand for high-speed, reliable communication tools to support real-time decision-making and coordination during emergencies and crisis situations. Advancements in Telecommunications: The evolution from legacy communication systems to LTE and 5G technologies, offering higher bandwidth, lower latency, and improved network reliability. Government Initiatives and Funding: Support from governments and regulatory bodies in funding and encouraging the deployment of advanced communication infrastructures for public safety.

Challenges and Opportunities: Network Resilience and Reliability: Challenges in ensuring network resilience, redundancy, and reliability in adverse conditions or during high-demand situations. Interoperability and Standards: Opportunities exist in establishing common standards, interoperable systems, and seamless integration with existing communication infrastructures across different agencies. Cybersecurity and Data Privacy: Opportunities for implementing robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard sensitive data and ensure the privacy of public safety communications.



Industry Trends: Network Convergence: Integration and convergence of LTE and 5G networks with existing public safety communication systems to provide seamless connectivity and interoperability. Edge Computing and AI Integration: Utilization of edge computing and AI-driven analytics for real-time data processing, predictive analysis, and improved decision-making for public safety agencies. Private Networks and Dedicated Spectrum: Development of private LTE and 5G networks dedicated solely to public safety to ensure secure, prioritized communication channels.

Market Dynamics: Competitive Landscape: Presence of telecommunications companies, network providers, and technology vendors offering specialized solutions and competing based on reliability, security, and performance. Government Regulations and Compliance: Adherence to government regulations, spectrum allocation, and compliance with standards ensuring network security and reliability for public safety operations. Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaboration between technology providers, public safety agencies, and industry stakeholders to develop and deploy tailored solutions for specific public safety requirements.

Future Outlook: Continued Growth: The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market is expected to grow as public safety agencies increasingly rely on advanced communication technologies to improve emergency response and operational efficiency. Technological Advancements: Expectations of advancements in 5G capabilities, edge computing, AI-driven applications, and IoT integration for more efficient and data-driven public safety operations. Enhanced Resilience and Interoperability: Focus on improving network resilience, interoperability, and cybersecurity to ensure seamless and secure communication during critical incidents and emergencies.



Segments Overview:

The global public safety LTE & 5G market is segmented into component, technology generation, and application.

By Component,

? Network Infrastructure

? Terminal Equipment

? Systems Integration & Management Tools

? Services

Terminal equipment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of more than 23% during the forecast period. Wide range of availability of a number of terminal equipment including module, phone router, USB modem and others along with mandatory usage in the networking systems is supporting the growth of this segment during the study period. On the other hand, network infrastructure holds a significant market share of global public safety LTE & 5G market. Increasing initiative by the major players for the advancement of network infrastructure coupled with stringent focus over providing a robust network over the globe is anticipated to support the growth of this segment.

By Technology Generation,

? LTE

? 5G NR

The LTE segment hold more than 60% of the market share in 2021. Thriving ecosystem, performance metrics coupled with spectrum flexibility are some of the major factors contributing for the high adoption of this segment among major public safety organisations and thus contributing in the growth of this segment.

On the other hand, 5G NR is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. High rate of data transfer along with low latency are the key reason for the significant growth of this segment.

By Application,

? Mission-Critical Voice & Group Communications

? Real-Time Video Transmission

? Messaging, File Transfer & Presence Services

? Mobile Office & Field Applications

? Location Services & Mapping

? Situational Awareness

? Command & Control

? AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality)

The mission-critical voice & group communications segment is forecasted to contribute more than USD 35,000.0 million by 2030. Increasing number of terrorist attacks and natural disaster, the traditional emergency services often struggle with a lack of reliable communication. Thus, increasing preferences towards LTE and 5G network and advancement in the communication technology is fuelling the adoption rate of LTE & 5G network for public safety.

On the other hand, command and control segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

By region, the global public safety LTE & 5G market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Table of Contents:

