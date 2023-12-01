Tick Repellent Market 2023 Analysis Trends and Predictions for the Future

[2023 Market Analysis Update] Explore an extensive and detailed analysis of the Tick Repellent Market in our latest report, spanning over 200 pages. Gain valuable insights into the current status and emerging trends of the global market. The report offers a comprehensive review of key players within the competitive landscape, accompanied by a thorough discussion of market segments. Ask For Free Sample Report

Key Report Features:

Market Dynamics : Explore the market’s characteristics, size, and growth trajectory, including segmentation and regional breakdowns.

: Explore the market’s characteristics, size, and growth trajectory, including segmentation and regional breakdowns. Competitive Landscape : Gain a comprehensive view of the industry’s competitive scenario, market shares, and strategic trends.

: Gain a comprehensive view of the industry’s competitive scenario, market shares, and strategic trends. Post-COVID-19 Impact : Our report provides a thorough pre-and post-COVID-19 outbreak analysis, outlining the market’s current situation by region.

: Our report provides a thorough pre-and post-COVID-19 outbreak analysis, outlining the market’s current situation by region. Market Definition : Understand the market’s scope, defining factors, and regional opportunities.

: Understand the market’s scope, defining factors, and regional opportunities. Sales and Revenue Analysis : Get insights into regional market opportunities and assess sales and revenue distribution by region.

: Get insights into regional market opportunities and assess sales and revenue distribution by region. Manufacturing Cost Analysis : Explore the industrial chain, assess manufacturing costs, and understand key factors influencing market dynamics.

: Explore the industrial chain, assess manufacturing costs, and understand key factors influencing market dynamics. Market Effect Factors Analysis : Dive into factors affecting the market, influencing trends, and shaping the post-COVID-19 landscape.

: Dive into factors affecting the market, influencing trends, and shaping the post-COVID-19 landscape. Forecasting: Benefit from Tick Repellent Market size forecasts, utilizing market data, graphs, statistics, tables, and visual representations for enhanced business intelligence.

Global Tick Repellent Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2032. Tick repellent is a substance that is applied to pets’ coats to prevent the growth of ticks. These repellents help in killing the ticks and reduce the prevalence of various illnesses such as Ehrlichiosis, Powassan, Lyme, and Tularemia. The growing incidences of flea and tick-borne diseases in animals, increasing pet ownership, coupled with the surging demand for oral chewable ectoparasiticide tablets owing to the rising awareness among veterinarians and pet owners are the primary factors burgeoning the global market growth. According to the National Pet Owners Survey (2019-20) conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), it was estimated that above 85 million households in the United States had one or more pets, which contributes to 74.6% of the country’s total pet-owning households. Consequentially, the rising adoption of pets is creating a lucrative demand for Tick Repellent, which is augmenting the market growth across the globe. However, several side effects associated with synthetic repellents and the increasing availability of counterfeit products impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising availability of products on various e-commerce platforms and growing spending on R&D activities are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Tick Repellent Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing spending on pets, along with the rising presence of skilled professionals. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the higher pet adoption, as well as growing demand for advanced FTH-based products for pet animals, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tick Repellent Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Central Garden & Pet Company

Ceva Sante Animale

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Merck & Co. Inc.

perrigo company plc

Sergeants Pet care Products, Inc.

Zoetis Inc

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Chewable

Spot-on

By Application:

Dogs

Cats

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Modern Trade

Veterinary Clinics

Convenience Stores

Online Sales

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

