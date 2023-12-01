Predictive Genetic Testing And Consumer Genomics Market Outlook, Size, Prominent Players, Share, Revenue, and Forecast 2032

Unlocking Key Insights: Analysis of the “Predictive Genetic Testing And Consumer Genomics Market Trends from 2023 to 2032” Report

This in-depth report highlights the significant expansion underway within the industry, making it a prime opportunity for investors and stakeholders alike. It offers an extensive examination of a multitude of factors intricately shaping the industry's growth trajectory.

The global predictive genetic testing & consumer/wellness genomics market size was US$ 1.5 billion in 2021. The global predictive genetic testing & consumer/wellness genomics market is forecasted to grow to US$ 4.5 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

This report encapsulates historical data from 2017 to 2020 and projects trends up to 2030.

Economic Recovery in the U.S. Market

The report also acknowledges the economic recovery in the U.S. market and international trade. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau’s report, exports in April 2022 reached $300 billion , increasing by $13.4 billion , and imports amounted to $294.5 billion , a $17.4 billion increase . This recovery is particularly significant in light of the global economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, which commenced in February 2022, has had far-reaching effects on global industries. This report notes the strict travel restrictions imposed over Ukrainian airspace and their impact on the market in 2022.

Defense Spending Surge

The conflict has led to an increase in defense spending across Europe as nations fortify their armed forces. For instance, Germany earmarked USD 109 billion , exceeding the total cost of the military in 2021 and raising its defense spending above 2% of GDP .

Competitors in the Market

23andMe, Inc. (California)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Genesis Genetics (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Bureau Gravimtrique International (China)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Counsyl, Inc. (California)

ARUP Laboratories (US)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global predictive genetic testing & consumer/wellness genomics market segmentation focuses on Test Type, Application, Setting, and Region.

Global Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market, by Test Type

Predictive Testing

Genetic Susceptibility Test

Predictive Diagnostic

Population Screening

Consumer Genomics

Wellness Genomics

Nutria Genetic

Skin & Metabolism Genetics

Others

Global Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market, by Application

Breast & Ovarian Cancer

Cardiovascular Screening

Diabetic Screening & Monitoring

Colon Cancer

Parkinsonism/Alzheimers Disease

Urologic Screening/Prostate Cancer Screening

Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal

Others

Global Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market, by Setting Type

Proteomic Testing

Metabolic Testing

Genomic Testing

Global Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market, by Setting Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

This research delves into essential details about industry players, supply chain trends, financials, significant events, and technological advancements. It discusses upcoming strategies, acquisitions, and mergers in the bulletproof jacket sector, providing a global perspective based on type, distribution channel, and geography. Additionally, it examines historical and projected growth trends.

