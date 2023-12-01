Taiwan, Czech Republic to provide primary healthcare services in Ukraine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and the Czech Republic have agreed to jointly provide healthcare assistance to Ukraine.

Representative Ke Liang-ruey (柯良叡) of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Prague and his counterpart, David Steinke of the Czech Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, signed an MOU on Friday (Dec. 1) to increase the capacities to assist Ukraine in the reconstruction of primary health care.

Speaking virtually from Prague, Ke said the agreement “signifies the joint efforts between Taiwan and the Czech Republic to commit ourselves to providing crucial humanitarian assistance for the people, including women and children, in Ukraine.” The pilot project will establish general clinics, surgical facilities, gynecological services, and rehabilitation units to help the Ukrainians “sustain their resilience in the face of tremendous challenges,” he said.

The Taiwanese envoy said the MOU “sets a benchmark” for future cooperation and expressed hope that it will help bring relief to the war-torn country.

Steinke pointed out that this was the second MOU signed in three weeks that established “a unique model of cooperation between the Czech Republic and Taiwan in Ukraine.”

He said that both sides spent “long weeks” negotiating the texts of the two agreements. During this period, the two countries have learned how each other’s administrations work, which “creates a huge opportunity to replicate those projects” in the future, he added.

The Czech representative said he was “very happy” to help Ukraine and revealed that work would begin soon after the signing.

The MOU signed on Nov. 10 focused on the reconstruction of water management systems with improved filtering capacity, and the building of a resilient energy supply and usage network.