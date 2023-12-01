Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan offers free high-speed rail tickets to foreign visitors

Only destinations from Taichung to Zuoying to take part in program

  3398
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/01 16:24
  Zuoying HSR Station in Kaohsiung City.   

  Zuoying HSR Station in Kaohsiung City.    (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign visitors who buy a single high-speed rail ticket to a destination in central or south Taiwan will receive a second one free of charge, the Tourism Bureau said Friday (Dec. 1).

There will be several preconditions attached to the program, per CNA. Only travelers who entered Taiwan on a short-term tourist visa will qualify, while they have to buy a single-journey ticket from specific sales locations and use the extra free ticket for a second person traveling together.

The program developed by the Tourism Bureau with the Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) launched at noon Friday and will remain valid until the end of May 2024, officials said.

The approved sales channels included online travel platforms KKday and Klook. The Tourism Bureau also pointed out that only destinations from Taichung to Zuoying Station in Kaohsiung City would qualify for the extra ticket.

During December, the first month of the program, travelers can also head to the Airport Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) desk at Taoyuan International Airport to pick up a return ticket for the Airport MRT and a 72-hour ticket for the Taipei MRT free of charge.

In addition, the ticket sale platforms offer discounts for hotels, museums, amusement parks, and travel itineraries in central and south Taiwan.

The country hopes to welcome its 6th million visitor of the year around mid-December. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan registered 11 million visitors per year.
high speed rail
Tourism Bureau
free tickets
South Taiwan
Central Taiwan
tourism promotion
KKday
Klook
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Dome holds first public event
Taipei Dome holds first public event
2023/11/20 10:53
Coldplay draws more than 80,000 fans to Kaohsiung
Coldplay draws more than 80,000 fans to Kaohsiung
2023/11/12 10:56
ACW South trains Taiwan companies about cybersecurity
ACW South trains Taiwan companies about cybersecurity
2023/11/08 14:04
Taipei Dome to hold free baseball game for 12,000 fans on Nov 18
Taipei Dome to hold free baseball game for 12,000 fans on Nov 18
2023/11/03 11:17
Taiwan HSR to charge 50% penalty for early bird tickets with no ID
Taiwan HSR to charge 50% penalty for early bird tickets with no ID
2023/10/31 15:39