Taiwan research center claims herbal remedy can treat mycoplasma

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A herbal formula developed by Traditional Chinese Medicine experts in Taiwan to combat COVID is claimed to be effective against mycoplasma pneumoniae as well.

In 2020, the National Research Institute of Chinese Medicine (NRICM) developed a treatment for COVID called NRICM101 (清冠一號), which received emergency use authorization (EUA) in May the same year. It is composed of 10 herbs, such as magnolia bark, Mongolian snakegourd fruit, licorice, mulberry leaf, and mint.

The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the treatment is set to expire in June 2024. However, National Union of Chinese Medical Doctor's Association Chair Chan Yung-chao (詹永兆) on Thursday (Nov. 30) said one pharmaceutical company has completed Phase III clinical trials and at least one pharmaceutical company should obtain formal approval after the EUA expires next year, reported Taiwan People News.

During a press conference on Thursday, the association claimed that research on NRICM101 showed that in addition to COVID, it also has significant efficacy against seven types of respiratory diseases currently prevalent in China, including influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), adenovirus, and mycoplasma pneumoniae.

NRICM Director Su Yi-chang (蘇奕彰) was cited by the news agency as saying that during the pandemic, NRICM101 was exported to 60 countries and used by more than 4 million people. Su claimed the herbal formula has been used by 1.83 million people in Taiwan for preventive treatment in the public health system.

Chiu Chun-tang (邱俊棠), an NRICM physician, said the ability of NRICM101 to combat respiratory diseases lies in its “multi-target” characteristics. Chiu said that based on genomic analysis, it not only targets pathogens but also has therapeutic potential for systemic immune imbalances caused by bacteria.