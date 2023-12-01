Europe Wheat protein Market Growth: Identifying Pathways to Business Expansion

According to the latest research assessment of the Europe Wheat protein Market by Report Ocean, there is a notable increase in growth opportunities projected for the forthcoming years. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights across a range of market segments, providing crucial details about market conditions, growth catalysts, and a competitive evaluation.

Market Overview:

In Europe more than half of cereals grown are wheat, therefore it is the world’s largest wheat producer, contributing $$ million metric tons in 2021. This has been a major growth driver for European wheat protein market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~$% between 2022-2028. Due to the growing food & beverages industry and improving economic conditions, sustainability and health trends, more inclination towards plant-based diets for nutrition.

According to OECD, Europe’s per capita wheat consumption increased from 89.5 kg in 2020 to 90.04 kg in 2021. The rise in the area harvested under wheat is increased by the increase in consumption. As mentioned in the report by OECD, Europe’s per capita wheat consumption increased from 89.5 kg in 2020 to 90.04 kg in 2021. The area harvested under wheat is 70.1 in 2020 and 71.2 in 2021. Since, the increasing land under wheat cultivation is pushing production, thereby increasing the per capita consumption of wheat. It leads to the wheat market growth during the forecast period.

Europe wheat protein Market Analysis:

The Europe wheat protein market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~$% from 2022-2028. Europe is the largest country market with the maximum production of Wheat protein in Germany and France.

There has been a significant increase in the demand for wheat protein application in animal feed, due to the growing awareness regarding animal health, which is anticipated to drive the demand for wheat protein in the forecast period.

The European wheat protein market is dominated by numerous countries of the region led by higher wheat production and surging application in bakery, animal feed and other sectors. Germany contributes a significant share to the market studied owing to high consumer demands for an alternative source of meat and soy protein. Moreover, the leading players are also tending towards the production of wheat protein from other plant sources of protein.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Product Type: Based on product, the Europe wheat protein market is segmented into wheat gluten; wheat protein isolates, textured wheat protein, and hydrolyzed wheat protein.

The wheat gluten segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 due to factors like better Product Quality and Variety, higher Production Capacity and good Efficiency, constant Research and Innovation in this sector.

Wheat gluten segment has a better distribution Network with Competitive Pricing. Effective marketing strategies with a strong brand presence and better Regulatory Compliance.

By end user application: The Europe wheat protein market, by application, is segmented into bakery & snacks, pet food, nutritional bars & drinks, processed meat, meat analogs, and others.

The bakery and snacks segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. Due to increasing demand to fast food products and easy and portable foods. Convenience factor of bakery and snack items, which cater to busy lifestyles, has played a significant role in driving their popularity and driving revenue growth.

Bakery and snacks segment has a popularity with tourists and they are homemade specialty, which makes them special in their particular region.

By Geography: the Europe wheat protein market is segmented into France, Germany, Italy, UK, and rest of Europe. France holds the largest market share in the European wheat protein market in 2022 due to a combination of factors. Its favorable climate and soil conditions support robust wheat production, while advanced agricultural practices ensure high-quality yields. Additionally, France’s strong research and development in wheat breeding and processing technologies contribute to superior wheat protein extraction. These factors, coupled with established trade networks and a reputation for quality, position France as a dominant player in the European wheat protein market.

France and Germany has been the biggest producers of wheat in Europe and they are exporting to different parts of the world.

Italy has comparatively less competitive scenarios in wheat protein market. However, it still has a significant market share for wheat protein then other countries in Europe.

Europe Wheat protein Market Drivers and Restraints

The section dedicated to the competitive landscape of the Europe Wheat protein Market offers an intricate exploration of the market's key players, their strategies, and their impact on the industry.

The financial aspect of these companies is a vital indicator of their market strength and sustainability.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the European wheat protein market is characterized by the presence of several key players, each vying for market share in this dynamic and evolving industry. Companies like Roquette Fr?res, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Tereos dominate the market with their extensive product portfolios and strong distribution networks. These industry leaders offer a wide range of wheat protein products tailored to various applications, from food and beverages to personal care.

Moreover, the market has witnessed the emergence of niche players and startups focusing on innovative wheat protein formulations, often catering to specialized dietary needs such as gluten-free or allergen-friendly products. As the demand for plant-based protein sources grows, companies such as Planteneers and Axiom Foods have gained recognition for their commitment to sustainability and product innovation.

Collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships have been strategic moves within the landscape, enabling companies to leverage each other’s strengths and expand their product offerings. Additionally, increasing consumer awareness about health, sustainability, and clean label products has fueled competition, prompting companies to invest in research and development to enhance the quality and functional properties of their wheat protein offerings.

Recent Developments:

Archer Daniels Midland Company launched Nutriance, a range of innovative wheat protein concentrates as the latest addition to its range of ingredients and solutions for taste, function, and nutrition. The product can deliver 85% protein and has a high glutamine content, as well as excellent digestibility, making it suitable for both the sports and senior nutrition markets.

Cargill switched from corn to wheat production to meet the demand for plant protein and starches in the country. Most of the wheat protein produced at that site will be vital wheat gluten for its application in bakery, RTE food, pet food, aqua feed and others. Thus, the leading players expanding their market in the country widely drive the Germany wheat protein market.

Future Outlook:

Europe wheat protein market is expected to show constant increase and is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~$% from 2022 to 2028 with increasing focus of concerning health issues.

Wheat protein market is expected to grow from 2022-2028 due to factors like increase in trust on organic farming, growing demand of wheat protein, and increase in number of gyms and fitness centers in Europe.

Organic wheat farming has created a new product segment in wheat protein?organic wheat protein and the percentage of consumers who opt for organic food is growing, implying a high demand for organic wheat and organic wheat protein. Thus, the organic movement is expected to grow at a high rate in the future and escalate the consumption of organic wheat protein.

In addition; growing popularity of healthy and high protein powders, an increasing number of vegan population and changing customer changes and preferences will also contribute to market growth.

As wheat protein is gluten-rich it is not suitable for individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, due to this the market has witnessed a surge in the creation of gluten-free wheat protein products. This strategic adjustment reflects the industry’s recognition of the need to accommodate this specific demographic. By introducing these gluten-free alternatives, which will also help in the growth of the market in future.

