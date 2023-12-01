Machine Vision (2D and 3D) System Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation Analysis and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Machine Vision (2D and 3D) System Market” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

The Europe machine vision (2D and 3D) system market held a market value of USD 4,789.7 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 11,591.1 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

The machine vision system industry is spurring heavily owing to the increase in automation in end use industries, such as automotive, semiconductor, packaging, consumer electronics, and printing, among others. The companies focused on the market are deploying newer machines which corporate innovative components for top-notch vision guided robotic systems. Thus, all such factors drive the market growth.

On the other hand, the surging cyberattacks in the automation industries is hampering the growth rate. Furthermore, the increasing hassle of integration of rule-based algorithms to perform complex inspections is also restricting the growth rate of the machine vision systems in the European market.

Growth Influencers:

Surge in Demand for Vision Guided Robotic Systems

The machine vision systems, comprising of 2D or 3D systems, play a prominent role in facilitating the next generation of autonomous robots to be used in several end use industries. The factor that increases the preference rate of machine vision systems is its accessibility and high application-friendly surface for vision guided robotic systems. It also offers a high-speed rate, that is sought by many end users. Thus, the increasing demand from automation and robotics industry pushes the market growth of the machine vision industry in the European region.

key player

Adept Technology, Inc. (Omron), Adlink Technology Inc, Flir Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Keyence Corporation, National Instrument Corporation, Omron Corporation, Sick AG, Texas Instruments, Applied vision corp., Basler AG, Baumer Ltd., Canon, Inc., Cognex Corporation, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The machine vision system market encompasses both 2D and 3D vision systems used across industries for automated visual inspection, quality control, measurement, and guidance in manufacturing and other applications.

Here’s a deep analysis of the 2D and 3D machine vision system market within the industry:

Market Overview: Growth Trajectory: The machine vision system market, including both 2D and 3D systems, has experienced significant growth due to the increasing demand for automation, quality assurance, and efficiency in manufacturing and industrial processes. Market Size: The market has expanded substantially, driven by advancements in technology, cost-effectiveness, and the adoption of machine vision systems across diverse industries globally. Market Players: Key players include hardware manufacturers, software developers, and integrators offering machine vision solutions tailored for various industry applications.

2D Machine Vision Systems: Inspection and Quality Control: 2D vision systems are used for surface inspection, defect detection, measurements, and barcode/label reading in manufacturing lines. Pattern Recognition: Applications include recognizing shapes, patterns, and identifying components for assembly and sorting purposes. Surface Metrology: Precise measurements of surfaces for accurate dimensional analysis and quality assessment.

3D Machine Vision Systems: Depth Sensing and 3D Imaging: 3D vision systems capture depth information, enabling volumetric measurements, 3D inspection, and object positioning. Bin Picking and Robot Guidance: Used in robotic applications for bin picking, picking and placing objects, and guiding robots in complex environments. Dimensional Inspection: Precise measurements of complex shapes, contours, and volumes for quality control and dimensional accuracy assessment.

Industry Applications: Automotive: Use in assembly lines for quality inspection, defect detection, and guidance in welding, assembly, and part verification. Electronics and Semiconductor: Inspection of electronic components, PCBs, and semiconductor wafers for defects and alignment accuracy. Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices: Inspection and verification of pharmaceutical packaging, labels, and medical device components for quality assurance. Food and Beverage: Quality control in food processing, packaging inspection, and ensuring compliance with safety standards.

Market Drivers: Industry 4.0 and Automation: Increasing adoption of automation in manufacturing and Industry 4.0 initiatives driving the demand for advanced machine vision systems. Quality and Efficiency: Demand for improved quality control, higher production efficiency, and reduced operational costs through automated inspection and guidance. Technological Advancements: Developments in sensor technologies, AI, machine learning, and computational imaging enhancing the capabilities of machine vision systems.

Challenges and Opportunities: Complexity in Implementation: Challenges in integrating and configuring machine vision systems into existing manufacturing processes, especially for complex applications. Data Processing and Analytics: Opportunities exist in advanced algorithms for real-time data processing, analysis, and decision-making in machine vision applications. Customization and Industry-specific Solutions: Opportunities for tailored solutions addressing specific industry needs and applications, such as specialized vision systems for different manufacturing environments.



Industry Trends: AI and Deep Learning: Integration of AI-driven algorithms for pattern recognition, anomaly detection, and decision-making in machine vision systems. Embedded Vision: Trends towards compact, embedded vision systems with onboard processing for decentralized applications and edge computing. Collaborative Robotics: Integration of machine vision with collaborative robots (cobots) for flexible automation and adaptive manufacturing.

Market Dynamics: Competitive Landscape: Intense competition among machine vision system providers leading to continuous innovation, improved performance, and cost-effectiveness. Standardization and Interoperability: Efforts towards standardization and interoperability to ensure compatibility and seamless integration of vision systems across different platforms. Industry Collaboration: Partnerships and collaborations between vision system providers, manufacturers, and technology integrators to develop tailored solutions and address industry-specific challenges.

Future Outlook: Continued Growth: The machine vision system market, encompassing 2D and 3D systems, is expected to witness sustained growth as industries increasingly rely on automated inspection and guidance. Advancements in Technology: Expectations of further advancements in sensor technologies, AI-driven algorithms, and real-time processing for enhanced performance and accuracy. Industry-specific Innovations: Customized solutions catering to specific industry needs, addressing challenges, and enabling more sophisticated applications in diverse industrial sectors.



Segments Overview:

The Europe machine vision (2D and 3D) system market is segmented into type, components, platform, function module, camera vision and lenses, and industry.

By Type

o 1D Vision Systems

o 2D Vision Systems

? Area Scan

? Line Scan

o 3D Vision Systems

The 2D vision systems held the largest market share of more than 50% in 2021. On the other hand, the 3D vision systems is projected to gain highest growth rate of 11.5% during the forecast period.

By Components

o Hardware

? Lighting System

? Optical system (Camera & lenses)

? Sensors

? Infrared Detectors

? Industrial X-Rays

? Others

o Software

? On-premises

? Cloud

o Services

? Maintenance & Support

? Consulting & Training

Based on hardware, the optical system segment held the largest market share amongst all hardware components during forecast period. The services segment is projected to cross the mark of USD 1,000 Million revenue by 2028.

By Platform

o PC Based

o Camera Based Vision System

The camera based vision system segment is projected to grow highest with a CAGR of 12.4% over the anticipated period.

By Function Module

o Positioning/ Guidance/ Location

o Identification

o Inspection and Verification

o Gauging/ Measurement

o Soldering and Welding

o Material Handling

o Assembling and Disassembling

o Painting and Dispensing

o Others

The inspection and verification is estimated to hold an opportunity of more than USD 1800 Million during 2022-2030. The gauging/measurement segment held the largest market share of more than 25% in 2021.

By Camera Vision and Lenses

o Lens

? Telecentric Lenses

? Macro and Fixed Focal Lenses

? 360-degree view lenses

? Infrared & UV lenses

? Short Wave Infrared Lenses

? Medium Wave Infrared Lenses

? Long Wave Infrared Lenses

? Ultraviolet Lenses

o Camera Vision

? Area Scan Camera

? Line Scan Cameras

? Others

Based on lens, the 360-degree view lenses was the highest shareholding type of lens in 2021. On the other hand, the camera vision segment is projected to hold the highest growth rate of 10.8%.

By Industry

o Industrial Applications

? Automotive

? Electronics Manufacturing

? Food & Beverage Manufacturing

? Packaging

? Semiconductors

? Pharmaceuticals

? Warehouse & Logistics

? Wood & Paper

? Textiles

? Glass

? Rubber & Plastic

o Non-Industrial Applications

? Printing

? Sports & Entertainment

? Intelligent Transportation

? Medical Imaging

? Retail

? Others

The industrial applications held the largest market share of more than 80% in 2021. On the basis of non-industrial applications, the sports & entertainment segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment among all non-industrial applications.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

