Confectionery Market Challenges and Opportunities for Businesses

Global Confectionery Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Confectionery are sweet-based food products. It includes Hard-Boiled Sweets, Medicated Confectionery, Fine Bakery Wares, Mints, Gums & Jellies, Chocolate, Caramels & Toffees, and Others. Initiatives and product launches by market players are likely to enhance the market growth in the forthcoming years with a lucrative growth rate. For instance: In January 2021, Mondelez International company making confectionery announced the launch of Cadbury Milk Silk Mousse In India. This not only enhances its product portfolio but also enhances its competitive image. Increasing disposable income is another major factor boosting market growth. Whereas, rising trend of gifting confectionery items and awareness of sugar-free products and low calories products create opportunities for the market in the forecast period. However, fluctuating costs and availability of raw materials impede market growth.

The key regions considered for the global Confectionery market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is anticipated as the leading region across the globe in terms of large market share owning to the rising adoption of sweet-based products, increasing demand for confectionery, etc. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain highest growth rate due to factors such growing awareness towards calorie-free products and sugar-free candies, increasing trends of gifting confectioneries, etc. would create lucrative growth during forecasts for the market across Asia-Pacific region.

Mars, Incorporated

Mondelez International, Inc.

Nestle S.A.,

Ferrero Group

Meiji Co., Ltd.

The Hershey Company

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG,

Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd.

Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G.

Pladis

By Product Type:

Hard-Boiled Sweets

Mints, Gums & Jellies

Chocolate

Caramels & Toffees

Medicated Confectionery

Fine Bakery Wares

Others

By Age Group:

Children

Adult

Geriatric

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Pharmaceutical & Drug Stores

Food Services

Duty-Free Outlets

E-Commerce

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, ROE)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, RoAPAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, RoLA)

Rest of the World

The scope of this report encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the market growth expected to occur from 2023 to 2032. Through meticulous research, we have organized data pertaining to the evolving market structures that exert influence on industries, markets, technologies, and capabilities. Our report presents a thorough examination of relevant statistics, opportunities, challenges, drivers, restraints, limits, market size, share, and trends. By delivering valuable insights, we aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape.

