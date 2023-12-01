Germany Agricultural Equipment Mastering the Competitive Landscape: An In-depth Market Insights

According to the latest research assessment of the Germany Agricultural Equipment Market by Report Ocean, there is a notable increase in growth opportunities projected for the forthcoming years. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights across a range of market segments, providing crucial details about market conditions, growth catalysts, and a competitive evaluation.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the agricultural equipment industry in Germany. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, and market size in terms of revenue.

Its market segmentations include By Market Structure, By Type of Tractor, By Type of Equipment, By Harvesting Machinery, By Type of Pumps, and By Type of Threshers; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Market Overview:

According to Report Ocean estimates, the agriculture equipment market in Germany ? which grew from approximately $ ~ Bn in 2017 to approximately $ ~ Bn in 2022P ? is forecasted to grow further into a $ ~ Bn opportunity by 2027, owing to the expansion of the farm mechanization, and the initiatives taken by the government.

Tractors are the leading segment in agricultural machinery in terms of revenue and quantities sold in Germany in the past five years.

In July 2020, Massey Ferguson launched the MF 8S series of tractors. These tractors are designed to enhance smart farming technologies.

In 2017, Deere and Company completed the biggest acquisition in its history by purchasing the Wirtgen Group to expand its business in Germany in both agriculture and construction.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Type of Tractors: The tractor segment was observed to dominate the Agriculture Equipment Industry in Germany. Tractors are multipurpose equipment with the ability to handle numerous implementations such as harrows, ploughs, sprayers and others. Tractors with high horsepower account for a relatively higher market share when compared to small- and medium-sized tractors, owing to their prices and requirements in the fields.

By Sprayers: Germany is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of agricultural sprayers in the European and the global markets, accounting for around ~% share in the European agricultural sprayers market. Field Crop Sprayers account for ~% in the market.

Scope of the Report

Germany Agricultural Equipment Market Drivers and Restraints

Competitive Landscape

There are around ~ plus market players in the agricultural equipment industry in Germany in which Yanmar, CNH, Mahindra and AGCO are the key players, generated nearly ~% share in the market in terms of revenue.

Future Outlook

Germany Agriculture Market is projected to witness a CAGR of ~% between 2022P to 2027. Farm Mechanization and improved infrastructure is a major contributor. It has become a key focus area for the Government?s growth strategy. Massive technological progress of Germany has also developed a very well-trained and skilled workforce to use its state-of-the-art agricultural machinery, which enables the utilization of top technology in crop fields. It is further estimated to rise during the forecast period by a CAGR of about ~%.

