Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market Share, Growth Statistics, Size, Key Players, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Freight Procurement Technology Solutions Market” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

The global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market in 2021 was valued at USD 812.5 Million and is projected to reach USD 1,392.2 Million by the year 2028. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8% over the projected period.

Freight procurement or logistics procurement refers to hiring third party logistics service providers for freight transportation. Demand for greater visibility and transparency in supply chain data and processes is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, rising e-commerce sector coupled with mergers & acquisitions can create new potential opportunities in the market.

Despite the driving factors, high initial cost of solutions are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, lack of awareness regarding these solutions is also estimated to negatively impact the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Demand for greater visibility and transparency in supply chain data and processes

Supply chain visibility and transparency have started to become a priority, because of the advantages it provides to a firm. Therefore, the firms share certain information with consumers as well as trading partners. Companies are able to connect better with their consumers by increasing the supply chain transparency. It also helps to build trust and achieve better visibility to all aspects of the supply chain to enable improvements and also respond faster and in an effective manner when issues occur. Hence, the demand for greater visibility and transparency in supply chain data and processes are expected to fuel the market growth.

Key Players:

Alpega Group, Blue Yonder, Coupa, EC Sourcing Group, Enterprise System Solutions Pvt. Ltd., FreightPOP, Jaegger, MercuryGate International, Inc., Nexus (Infor), Vision Global, Sleek Technologies, Translogistics Inc., Transporeon Group Americas Inc., Freightender, FreightArea.com, Freightos, Transmate, and Other Prominent Players.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market represents the segment within the transportation and logistics industry focused on technologies and software platforms that streamline the procurement processes involved in freight transportation and logistics operations. These solutions aim to optimize freight procurement, carrier selection, freight rate negotiation, and overall supply chain efficiency. Here’s a deep analysis of the Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market within the industry:

Market Overview: Growth Trajectory: The Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market has experienced significant growth due to the increasing complexities in global supply chains, rising demand for efficient logistics operations, and advancements in digital technologies. Market Size: The market has expanded considerably as businesses seek innovative solutions to automate, optimize, and digitize their freight procurement processes. Market Players: Key players include technology firms, software developers, logistics service providers, and transportation management system (TMS) providers offering freight procurement solutions.

Key Features and Functionalities: Sourcing and Bid Management: Platforms enabling freight shippers to solicit bids from carriers, manage RFQs (Request for Quotes), and facilitate the bidding process. Rate Management and Optimization: Solutions allowing for rate analysis, comparison, negotiation, and optimization to secure competitive freight rates and carrier contracts. Visibility and Analytics: Tools providing real-time visibility into freight movements, shipment tracking, performance analytics, and data-driven insights for decision-making.

Target Audience and Applications: Shippers and Freight Forwarders: Utilization by companies involved in shipping goods, managing supply chains, and coordinating transportation services across various modes (truck, rail, ocean, air). Carriers and Logistics Service Providers: Adoption of technology solutions to streamline bidding, contract management, and relationship-building with shippers.



Market Drivers: Digital Transformation: Increased adoption of digital technologies in logistics, driving the need for automated and efficient procurement processes. Cost Optimization: Focus on reducing transportation costs, optimizing carrier selection, and improving supply chain visibility to enhance operational efficiency. Global Trade Complexity: Rising complexities in global trade, diverse transportation modes, regulations, and supply chain disruptions driving the demand for streamlined procurement solutions.

Challenges and Opportunities: Integration and Interoperability: Challenges in integrating procurement solutions with existing TMS, ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), and supply chain management systems. Data Standardization and Accuracy: Opportunities for solutions offering standardized data formats, accurate freight rates, and comprehensive shipment visibility across the supply chain. AI and Automation: Opportunities to leverage AI-driven algorithms and automation for predictive analytics, dynamic pricing, and intelligent freight procurement decision-making.

Industry Trends: Cloud-based Solutions: Shift towards cloud-based platforms offering scalability, accessibility, and seamless collaboration among stakeholders in freight procurement processes. Blockchain Integration: Exploration of blockchain technology for enhanced transparency, traceability, and secure transaction management in freight procurement and payments. IoT and Sensor Integration: Integration of IoT devices and sensors for real-time cargo tracking, condition monitoring, and supply chain visibility.

Market Dynamics: Competitive Landscape: Presence of various technology providers and logistics companies offering competitive solutions, driving innovation and feature enhancements. Industry Collaboration: Partnerships between software providers, carriers, shippers, and logistics service providers to create comprehensive end-to-end solutions. Regulatory Compliance: Adherence to regulations and compliance standards related to freight procurement, data privacy, security, and transportation regulations.

Future Outlook: Continued Growth: The Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market is expected to grow further as businesses increasingly embrace digital transformation in logistics and supply chain management. Advanced Analytics and AI: Expectations of advancements in analytics, AI-driven decision-making, and predictive capabilities for more efficient freight procurement and cost optimization. Sustainability and Visibility: Focus on sustainability initiatives, carbon footprint reduction, and increased supply chain visibility through technology solutions.



Segments Overview:

The global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market is segmented based on component, deployment, and industry.

By Component,

? Software Applications

o Carrier Management

o Freight Tendering

o KPIs and Analytics

o Order Management and Control

o Others

? Services

o Professional

o Managed/Outsourced

The software applications segment is expected to account for the dominant share of the market of over 75% in 2021, owing to its high demand. Within this segment, the order management and control segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 8.7% during the projected period owing to the increasing demand for freight procurement technology solutions for efficient tracking and fulfilling of the sales orders. Within the services segment, the professional sub segment is estimated to hold a market opportunity of around USD 33 million during 2022 to 2028.

By Deployment,

? Cloud-Based

? On-Premises

The cloud-based segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 10.3% during the projected period owing to the growing usage of cloud-based services by many companies owing to their efficient deployment as compared to the on-premises segment.

By Industry,

? Retail

? Agriculture

? FMCG Manufacturing

? Food & Beverages

? Oil & Gas

? Others

The retail segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of over 32% in 2021 owing to the growing demand for freight procurement technology solutions in the retail sector. Moreover, the food & beverages segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of about 8.7% over the forecast period owing to the growing food and beverages industry globally.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Freight Procurement Technology Solutions market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness the fastest growth rate of about 9.8% during the forecast period owing to the growth of e-commerce in the region and due to the continuous trade growth.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

